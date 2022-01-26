Northisle is Attending the TD Securities Mining Conference & AME Roundup 2022

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V: NCX) is happy to announce its participation on Wednesday January 26, 2022, in the annual TD Securities Mining Conference and AME Roundup 2022.

TD Securities Mining Conference

At 10:35 EST/07:35 PST via a virtual webinar, Northisle's President and CEO, Sam Lee, will be presenting a brief overview of the company and an update on recent drilling results. The TD webinar portal can be found here: 2022 TD Mining Conference.

AME Roundup

Northisle is proud to participate as a Silver Sponsor this year at the annual AME Roundup 2022 conference.

From Wednesday, February 2 through to Thursday, February 3, the Northisle team will be present at the annual AME Roundup 2022 conference both in person and virtually. The team will include Sam Lee, CEO, Nicholas Van Dyk, CFO, Robin Tolbert, VP Exploration and Michelle Tanguay, Head of Sustainability.

The conference takes place at the Vancouver Convention Center located at 1055 Canada Pl, Vancouver, BC V6C 0C3. Northisle will be welcoming in-person visitors at Booth #215.

For more details regarding the conference, health and safety measures and more, please visit the AME Roundup website at https://roundup.amebc.ca.

About Northisle

Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. is a Vancouver-based company whose mission is to become a leading and sustainable mineral resource company for the future. Northisle owns the North Island Project, which is one of the most promising copper and gold porphyry deposits in Canada. The North Island Project is located near Port Hardy, British Columbia on a 33,149-hectare block of mineral titles 100% owned by Northisle stretching 50 kilometres northwest from the now closed Island Copper Mine operated by BHP Billiton. Northisle recently completed an updated preliminary economic assessment for the North Island Project and is now focused on advancement of the project through a prefeasibility study while continuing exploration within this highly prospective land package.

For more information on Northisle please visit the Company's website at www.northisle.ca.

Cautionary Statements regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "may", "should", "anticipate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the 2021 PEA results, anticipated 2021 or 2022 activities, the Company's plans for advancement of the North Island Project, including the potential use of existing infrastructure, expectations regarding the 2021 or 2022 exploration program; the Company's plans for engagement with Indigenous nations, communities and key stakeholders, and the Company's anticipated exploration activities. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, Northisle's ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with mineral exploration and production; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive.

Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions, or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent the expectations of management of Northisle as of the date of this news release, and, accordingly, are subject to change after such date. Northisle does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

