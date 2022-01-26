Infinite Ore to Change Name to Imagine Lithium Reflecting Focus on Lithium Exploration

Vancouver, January 26, 2022 - Infinite Ore Corp. (TSXV: ILI) (OTCQB: ARXRF) ("ILI" or the "Company") announces that effective Tuesday, February 1, 2022, the Company's name will be changed to "Imagine Lithium Inc." to better reflect its focused business strategy.

The Company's common shares will trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under its existing ticker symbol "ILI". There will be no changes to the Company's share structure. The company is currently rebranding its website and supporting marketing materials and expects to unveil its new corporate brand identity on February 1, 2022 in tandem with the name change.

About Imagine Lithium Inc.

Imagine Lithium Inc is a junior mining exploration company focused on seeking and acquiring world-class mineral projects. The company holds the Jackpot lithium property located near Nipigon, Ont., which contains known pegmatite showings including two historical resources of 2 million tons grading 1.09% Li2O and 750,000 tons at 1.38% Li2O. In addition, the company holds an interest in a large land package with the potential for VMS and gold mineralization in the Confederation Lake assemblage belt near Red Lake, Ont.

