Omai Gold Appoints Greg Ferron Vice President Business Development

Toronto, January 26, 2022 - Omai Gold Mines Corp. (TSXV:OMG) (OTC:OMGGF) ("Omai" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Greg Ferron has joined the Company in the role of Vice President of Business Development.

Greg has 20 years of mining industry and capital markets experience. He has held various senior level roles in mining, corporate finance, investor relations and corporate development, where he has established a solid network of industry and investor relationships. He brings significant junior mining company experience, including at the Board and CEO level with corporate transaction experience at Laramide Resources and Treasury Metals.

President and CEO Elaine Ellingham stated, "I am pleased to have Greg join Omai Gold. His experience in the mining industry and capital markets complements our management team well. He will be an important driver of our overall strategy to create shareholder value and enhance our communications with investors, highlighting our recent successes and future potential."

Incoming VP, Greg Ferron commented "I am excited to join the Omai Gold team. The Omai property in Guyana, being a significant past producing open pit gold mine, presents a superior opportunity to build gold resources and make new discoveries, backed by a strong management team and Board. The recently announced maiden resource for the Wenot deposit is a positive milestone and I look forward to being part of Omai's future success."

The Company has granted 1,000,000 incentive stock options to an officer at an exercise price of $0.11 for a five-year term expiring January 25, 2027, with standard vesting terms. These are subject to the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Omai Gold Mines Corp.

Omai Gold Mines Corp., through its wholly owned subsidiary Avalon Gold Exploration Inc., holds a 100% interest in the Omai Prospecting License that includes the past producing Omai gold mine, and a 100% interest in the adjoining Eastern Flats Mining Permits. Once South America's largest producing gold mine, Omai produced over 3.7 million ounces of gold between 1993 and 2005. In 2022, the Company announced an initial Mineral Resource Estimate on the new Wenot gold deposit. Omai Gold plans to continue to expand the known mineral resources, while advancing exploration on key targets, providing a solid opportunity to create significant value for all stakeholders.

For further information, please see our website www.omaigoldmines.com or contact:

Elaine Ellingham P.Geo.

President & CEO

elaine@omaigoldmines.com

Phone: +1-416-473-5351

