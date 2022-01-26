Sanatana Reports First Copper Results from the Tarn Zone, Oweegee Copper-Gold Project, Golden Triangle, BC

Highlights:

The Tarn Zone, in the eastern part of the Skowill prospect, was reported to have copper mineralization in our September 16, 2021 news release. This has been confirmed by assay with the best sample returning 0.438% copper ("Cu") and 5.72% zinc ("Zn").

New airborne magnetic data shows the Tarn zone is coincident with a prominent magnetic high, shaped like a tadpole, these samples coming from the head and with the tail coinciding with a gossanous ridge.

The geophysical survey also highlighted other interesting magnetic anomalies. Field crews will further develop the Tarn zone and investigate these new anomalies in the coming 2022 field season.

Vancouver, January 26, 2022 - Sanatana Resources Inc. (TSXV: STA) ("Sanatana" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from rock grab samples from the newly discovered Tarn Zone at its Oweegee Copper-Gold ("Cu-Au") project in British Columbia's Golden Triangle.

The Tarn zone was discovered at the end of the 2021 Oweegee field program and is located over 8 km north of the known copper-gold showings at the Delta Zone. The Tarn Zone consists of a strong magnetic anomaly and anomalous Cu-Au silt geochemistry and forms the eastern portion of the broader Skowill Prospect area of the 310 km2 Oweegee property. Significant grab samples returned 0.438%, 0.40% and 0.335%, Cu. The highest grade sample 420268 also reported 5.72% Zn. These are the best of the 13 samples collected from the magnetic anomaly. Rock samples included chlorite, carbonate, magnetite altered volcanic rocks with quartz-magnetite-specular hematite-chalcopyrite veining within a 500 m wide magnetic high anomaly with coincident Cu-Au soil anomalies and visible gossans. The zone of magnetite-chalcopyrite mineralization at the Tarn discovery is flanked on either side by highly gossanous, strongly quartz-pyrite+/-sericite altered rocks with local barite veining.

These results are highly encouraging for the initial sampling and confirm the Oweegee project hosts multiple mineralizing systems each of which require follow-up study. Table 1 at the end of this news release list the results from all the grab samples taken.

The magnetic anomaly was initially identified from historic airborne survey data which was truncated by the northern edge of the survey area. An additional 588 line km of airborne magnetic and radiometric surveys were completed in September 2021 which extended the coverage area and revealed additional magnetic anomalies which are scheduled for follow-up groundwork in 2022.

The results of the new airborne survey show the Tarn prospect sits at the head of a tadpole like shaped magnetic high about 1.5km long with the gossanous ridge forming the tail. Prospecting crews will be sent to this area during the 2022 field season to further develop this interesting and emerging prospect.

The magnetic survey also revealed several other magnetic centres that could be a response caused by magnetite associated with potassic centres of other porphyry systems or skarns. These targets will be highlighted for field investigation in the 2022 season.

The radiometrics, although somewhat influenced by vegetation cover (the treeline is obvious in the data), and talus, has proven to be a good proxy for a geological map. To the north of Skowill creek the data is dominated by a rock type with high potassium, probably an acid volcanic unit of the Jurassic Hazelton group. Elsewhere contrasts between the various radiometric channels highlight areas of intrusives, sediments and previously unrecognized alteration zones. These areas of interest will help guide the 2022 prospecting crews and emphasizes the underexplored status of large portions of the Oweegee Property.

There were 13 samples collected from the core of the 500 m wide magnetic high at Tarn, summarized here:

Table 1 - Grab Sample Results

Sample Easting (m) Northing (m) Au (ppm) Ag (ppm) Cu (ppm) Mo (ppm) Pb (ppm) Zn (ppm) A0420268 465645.6 6281505 0.028 4.17 4380 10.65 47 57200 A0420269 465647 6281503 0.001 1.01 4040 15.4 33 257 A0420270 465598.8 6281490 0.027 0.06 27.1 1.19 5.4 125 A0420251 465760.5 6281496 0.003 0.07 125 0.2 12.1 129 A0420252 465667.5 6281525 0.006 0.61 167 1.39 28.4 49 A0420253 465631.6 6281527 0.005 0.05 11.8 2.23 5.6 90 A0420254 465616.5 6281531 0.001 0.03 69.8 0.13 1.1 84 A0420255 465593.7 6281491 0.0001 0.04 146.5 1.26 3.8 72 A0420256 465678.5 6281569 0.0001 0.49 1190 7.11 9 2010 A0420322 465600.7 6281605 0.012 0.26 17.4 3.29 12.5 180 A0420323 465630.7 6281487 0.013 1.65 2740 7.61 20.3 8490 A0420324 465664.2 6281576 0.0001 0.02 6.4 5.49 6.2 213 A0420326 465606.6 6281500 0.01 0.24 342 1.86 4.1 76

About the Oweegee Project

Oweegee is located approximately 45 km east of Seabridge Gold's giant KSM-Iron Cap porphyry Cu-Au deposits as well as Tudor Gold's Treaty Creek Au-Ag project; a globally significant concentration of copper and gold. Proven plus Probable Reserves at KSM-Iron Cap total 38.8 million ounces (oz) Au, 183 million oz Ag and 10.2 billion pounds of copper (sedar.com)1. In March 2021, Tudor announced a measured plus indicated resource estimate of 17 million oz Au and 93 million oz Ag (tudor-gold.com)2. The Oweegee Dome project is also situated approximately 35 km northeast of Pretium's high grade Brucejack Au-Ag mine. Newcrest Mining recently announced the acquisition of Pretium in a transaction valued at C$3.5 billion.

The technical information in this news release was prepared under the supervision of Buddy Doyle B.App Sc Geology, MAUSIMM. Mr. Doyle is a Qualified Person for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and has reviewed and approved the technical information disclosed in this news release.

About the Company

Sanatana Resources Inc. is a mineral exploration and development company focused on high-impact properties in Canada. With an award-winning technical team and experienced management and board of directors, Sanatana is based in Vancouver and is listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: STA).

