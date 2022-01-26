Rackla / Goldenhawk to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27

Vancouver, January 26, 2022 - Rackla Metals Inc. ("Rackla" or the "Company") (TSXVRAK) (OTC:RMETF) reports that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, at 1:30 PM ET (Track 5). Simon Ridgway, CEO of Rackla Metals / Goldenhawk Resources, will be giving the presentation and taking 1x1 meetings.

"We have been presented with a tremendous opportunity to acquire a 73.5% interest in the Misisi Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of Congo. The project, supported by a NI 43-101 report has a high grade gold deposit in excess of 3 million oz. with significant upside potential. I look forward to presenting this opportunity to investors at the Sequire Metals and Mining conference," stated Rackla / Goldenhawk's CEO, Simon Ridgway.

Event: Goldenhawk Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 1:30 PM ET

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Rackla / Goldenhawk on the event website.

Summary of Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway,

CEO and Director

Tel: (604) 801-5432; Fax: (604) 662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.racklametals.com

