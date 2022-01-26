Teck and Caterpillar to Advance Zero-Emissions Mining Haul Trucks

VANCOUVER, Jan. 26, 2022 - Teck Resources Ltd. ("Teck") (TSX: TECK.A and TECK.B, NYSE: TECK) today announced an agreement with Caterpillar Inc. ("Caterpillar") (NYSE: CAT) to work towards deploying 30 of Caterpillar's zero-emissions large haul trucks at Teck mining operations. Decarbonizing Teck's vehicle fleet represents a significant reduction in Scope 1 emissions as Teck works towards its goals to reduce the carbon intensity of its operations by 33% by 2030 and be a carbon-neutral operator by 2050.



"Teck is already one of the world's lowest carbon intensity producers of copper, zinc and steelmaking coal, and now we are taking further action to develop and implement the technology needed to reduce the carbon footprint of our operations and support global efforts to combat climate change," said Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck. "Decarbonizing our haul truck fleet is a critical step forward on our road to carbon neutrality and we are pleased to collaborate with Caterpillar to advance this work."



Caterpillar Group President Denise Johnson added, "We look forward to working with Teck to support their climate goals and developing solutions to increase operational efficiency while substantially reducing emissions. We are excited to strengthen our collaboration and deliver results."



The companies plan to progress through a multi-phased approach together that includes early development, piloting and deployment of 30 Caterpillar zero-emission vehicles, including Cat 794 ultra-class trucks beginning in 2027. Teck anticipates initially deploying zero-emissions trucks at its Elk Valley steelmaking coal operations in British Columbia, Canada. The operations are already powered by a 95% clean electricity grid, making it an ideal location to introduce one of Canada's first zero-emissions large haul truck fleets, with options for trolley-assist technology.



