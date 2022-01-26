Mich Resources Enters Into Additional Definitive Agreement For The Acquisition Of Advanced Copper Exploration Project In Peru And Appoints Ceo And Coo

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Mich Resources Ltd. (CSE: MICH) (the "Company") the Company is pleased to provide an update on its proposed acquisition via reverse takeover (the "Transaction") of the advanced stage Pecoy copper project (the "Pecoy Project") located in southern Peru from each of Pembrook Copper Corp. ("Pembrook") and Minera Andina de Exploraciones SAA ("Minandex") as described in the Company's news releases dated July 30 and November 8, 2021. The Company is pleased to announce that it has entered into an additional definitive agreement (the "Definitive Agreement") to acquire the remaining 23.63% of the Pecoy Project assets not already held by Pembrook in exchange for consideration of US$2,500,000 and the issuance of 11.2 million common shares of the Company to the vendor (the "Vendor").

At the closing of the Transaction, the Company will hold 100% of the Pecoy Project, and as consideration for Pembrook, Minandex and the Vendor's interests in the Pecoy Project, the Company will pay the total amount of US$4,500,000 and issue a total of 127.2 million common shares of the Company to the shareholders of Pembrook and Minandex, and to the Vendor.

Appointment of CEO and COO

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Suda as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company. Mr. Mark T. Brown, the Company's current CEO, will step down, effective immediately, but will remain on the Company's Board of Directors. The Board wishes to thank Mr. Brown for his service as CEO and looks forward to his continued contribution to the Company as a valued board member.

Mr. Suda has 15 years of capital markets experience and brings the Company strong relationships and skills in marketing, corporate strategy, capital raising and sustainability. Most recently, Mr. Suda was President and CEO of Gold Terra Resource Corp., a junior gold exploration company, where he built teams and oversaw the initial resource estimate at the company's flagship property near the city of Yellowknife, Northwest Territories, surrounding the high-grade Con gold mine, which it recently optioned from Newmont Gold. Prior to Gold Terra, Mr. Suda worked in the financial services industry focused on equity capital markets in the resource sector, at Paradigm Capital and as Managing Director at Beacon Securities. Through these roles Mr. Suda established strong relationships with a broad range of investors including institutional managers. David graduated with honours from York University with a Bachelor's Degree in Environmental Studies.

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. David Stone as Chief Operating Officer of the Company, effective immediately. Dr. Stone, BASc, Phd., MBA is a mining engineer with a 35 year career in metal mining. Dr. Stone is recognized in the mining community as strong technical leader where he has managed multi-disciplinary project teams through pre-feasibility and feasibility level evaluations of development stage projects, and has contributed to the engineering, design and construction of several precious and base metal mines. Dr. Stone's career includes executive and Board positions in a number of TSX-listed junior and Tier 1 mining companies.

About the Pecoy Project

The Pecoy Project is an advanced exploration copper project located one hundred and fifty kilometres northwest of Arequipa, within the Cretaceous Copper Porphyry Belt of Peru, host to the Zafranal Cu porphyry (Teck Resources Ltd. and Mitsubishi Materials Corporation) located approximately 100 kilometers to the southeast of the project.

The Pecoy project, consisting of approximately 13,300 hectares, is located within the Peruvian coastal desert region which grades into the Atacama desert further south in Chile. Topography within the project area ranges from 800m at the Rio Ocoña, to slightly more than 4,000m at the highest ridges. Within the area of mineralization, the relief ranges from 1650m to 2200m. Water is available from the Rio Ocoña delta some 8 km to the west, and power is available from the national grid 100 km from site. The site also has excellent road access to a number of nearby seaports for shipping of concentrates.

The Pecoy Project to be acquired by the Company is comprised of all rights and title of the Pecoy Project currently held by Pembrook, Minandex and the Vendor. Additionally, Minandex is the owner of certain lands adjoining the Pecoy Project which will be optioned to the Company concurrently with the closing of the Transaction.

Transaction Details

The Transaction will constitute a reverse take-over of Mich when completed. The Company intends on seeking approval for the listing of the Company's shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and concurrent voluntary delisting of the Company's shares on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"). The Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to: (i) the approval of all regulatory bodies having jurisdiction in connection with the Transaction (including Exchange approval); (ii) completion of a subscription receipt financing for minimum aggregate proceeds of $15,000,000 (the "Financing"); and (iii) approval of the shareholders of Pembrook, and if required, the Company's shareholders. There can be no assurance that the Transaction will be completed as proposed or at all. The Company intends on applying for an exemption from any Exchange sponsorship requirements.

Upon completion of the Transaction, the resulting issuer will continue to carry on the business of exploration and development of the Pecoy Property under the Company's existing name or such other name as may be approved by the board of directors of the resulting issuer and the stock exchange.

Trading of the common shares of the Company has been halted, and will remain halted until closing of the Transaction which is currently targeted for the first quarter of 2022.

Further details of the Transaction and related transactions will be disclosed in future news releases.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content in this release is Dr. David Stone, P.Eng., COO of the Company.

About the Company

The Company is a British Columbia public company with a registered office at 25th Floor, 700 West Georgia Street, Vancouver, BC, V7Y 1C3. The Company's common shares are listed on the Exchange under the trading symbol "MICH" and reporting in British Columbia and Ontario. The Company is principally engaged in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties.

About Pembrook

Pembrook is a British Columbia private company with a head office located at 500-666 Burrard Street, Vancouver, British Columbia.

About Minandex

Minandex is a Peruvian public company with a head office located at Calle Arnaldo Alvarado Degregori #39, Surco, Lima, 33, Peru.

On behalf of Mich Resources Ltd.

"David Suda"

President and Chief Executive Officer

