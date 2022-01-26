Volcanic Gold Mines to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27, 2022

Vancouver, January 26, 2022 - Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:VG) (OTC:VLMZF) ("Volcanic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th at 11:30 AM ET (Track 5). Simon Ridgway, President and CEO of Volcanic Gold, will be giving the presentation and taking 1x1 meetings.

"I look forward to presenting at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference and highlighting Volcanic Gold's projects in Guatemala including an important bonanza gold grade discovery that was made at the Holly Property. We are excited to build upon our success in 2022 and believe our discoveries will generate significant employment opportunities for Guatemala," stated Volcanic Gold's President and CEO, Simon Ridgway.

Event: Volcanic Gold Presentation at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 11:30 AM ET

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Volcanic Gold on the event website.

Summary of Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

About Volcanic

Volcanic brings together an experienced and successful mining, exploration and capital markets team focused on building multi-million-ounce gold and silver resources in underexplored countries. Through the strategic acquisition of mineral properties with demonstrated potential for hosting gold and silver resources, and by undertaking effective exploration and drill programs, Volcanic intends to become a leading gold-silver company. Volcanic is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway.

For further information, visit our website at www.volgold.com.

Volcanic Gold Mines Inc.

Simon Ridgway, President and CEO

