Gratomic Announces Launching of Operational Readiness (OR) of its Aukam Graphite Processing Plant in Namibia

TORONTO, January 26, 2022 - Gratomic Inc. ("Gratomic", "GRAT," or the "Company") (TSXV:GRAT)(OTCQX:CBULF)(FSE:CB82) announces the launching of the Operational Readiness initiative of its Aukam vein graphite project in the Karas region, Namibia.

Operational Readiness (OR) is the capability to efficiently deploy, operate, and maintain the systems and procedures required on the Company's Aukam Graphite Processing Plant. The main purpose of OR is to reduce operational risks, which is defined as "the risk of loss resulting from inadequate or failed internal processes, people and systems or from external events".

The OR initiative in Aukam is led by Head of Operations, Namibia, Mr. Karl Trudeau, and his team members occupying various disciplines including EHS, Construction, Production, Laboratory, Process Control, Maintenance and Quality, with the support of other key departments such as HR and Finance.

A tentative schedule for all activities required for Operational Readiness has been deployed and is now under review by site management in order to assign task operators, identify required resources, and obtain the required management approvals. This schedule indicates that the first Product In Bag (PIB), exhibiting commercial characteristics, is expected to be delivered by the end of March 2022.

Armando Farhate, COO & Head of Graphite Marketing and Sales, says: "Operational Readiness is the only way to ensure a safe and smooth start of a new plant. I am proud of Karl and his team for dedicating a lot of effort to this fundamental phase of the Aukam project."

"The Gratomic team continues to demonstrate its ability to maintain the highest level of focus and dedication imaginable. Despite all the hurdles encountered by a global pandemic, and all the struggles that entails, the Company has remained on-track to bring its Aukam Graphite Project online in Q1 of this year," said Arno Brand CEO & President, "That is a feat few could achieve, particularly under these circumstances."

About Gratomic

Gratomic is a multinational company with projects in Namibia, Brazil, and Canada. The Company is focused on becoming a leading global graphite supplier and aims to secure a strong position in the EV (Electric Vehicle) battery supply chain. With the continued development of its flagship Aukam project and further exploration on the Company's Capim Grosso property, Gratomic sets itself apart by seeking out unique top-quality assets around the world. True to its roots, the Company will continue to explore graphite opportunities displaying potential for development.

Large quantities of high-quality vein graphite have been shipped for testing to confirm its viability as an anode material. Gratomic is confident that the test results will provide a unique competitive advantage in its desired target markets. The Company will continue to update the public on the status of these tests and will provide results as soon as they become available.

The Company has formed a collaboration agreement with Forge Nano. With its patented ALD coating, this cooperation with Forge Nano is a key element to support Gratomic's strategies towards the value-added phases of production of graphite for anode applications, namely micronization, spheronization and coating, making Gratomic graphite a preferred choice for use in lithium-ion batteries.

For more information: visit the website at www.gratomic.ca

Arno Brand at abrand@gratomic.ca or (416) 561- 4095

For Marketing and Media information, please email: info@gratomic.ca

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected.

