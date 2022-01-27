Aurania Resources Announces Departure of President and Director

Toronto, January 26, 2022 - Aurania Resources Ltd. (TSXV: ARU) (OTCQB: AUIAF) (FSE: 20Q) ("Aurania" or the "Company") announces that Dr. Richard Spencer has resigned from the board of directors and has left the Company and is no longer President effective immediately. The Company thanks Dr. Spencer for his valuable contributions during his tenure as President and Director and wishes him great success in his future endeavors.

About Aurania

Aurania is a mineral exploration company engaged in the identification, evaluation, acquisition and exploration of mineral property interests, with a focus on precious metals and copper in South America. Its flagship asset, The Lost Cities - Cutucu Project, is located in the Jurassic Metallogenic Belt in the eastern foothills of the Andes mountain range of southeastern Ecuador.

