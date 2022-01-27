Magnis Energy Technologies Limited: LiSER Technology Launched

Sydney, Australia - Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (FRA:U1P) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) is very pleased to announce that Lithium-ion technology partner Charge CCCV (C4V) has launched its exciting LiSER Technology. Magnis has a 9.65% shareholding in C4V.LiSER TechnologyLiSER technology encompasses an in-house patented battery cell design that allows OEMs to bypass modules and build the pack directly. This platform includes designs that include long and slim cells with super-fast charge and discharge capabilities without losing the energy density benefits. LiSER also allows OEMs to achieve maximum cell to pack translation of performance.The industry first "tab-less" advanced prismatic cell design that has an in-situ cooling loop to facilitate efficient temperature operations ranging from -40degC to 90degC, assisting in extra fast charging. The tethered edges of the module come with a solid structural design that enable mechanical stability. The design's high modularity allows to cater to stringent market requirements (kWh or MWh) without any bias for power or energy needs.LiSER AdvantagesLiSER's Cobalt and Nickel free lithium-ion battery cell technology provides an energy density of 190Wh/Kg (at the pack level), which would make it one of the market leading technologies today.LiSER simplifies the module structure and using C4V's BMLMP technology the inherent oxygen deficient BMLMP not only augments battery safety but also delivers a voltage that is at least 20% higher than the LFP formulations currently widely being used in the market.While Nickel-rich NCA or NMC chemistries emit Nickel oxide fumes, when burning with LiSER the toxic gaseous build-up is non-carcinogenic. LiSER uses elements that are environmental-friendly, sourced with a robust local supply-chain and enable a significantly lower carbon footprint.To view the C4V press release, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/FEE173PN





Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd. (ASX:MNS) (OTCMKTS:MNSEF) (FRA:U1P) is involved in and has strategic investments in several aspects of the electrification supply chain including manufacturing of green credentialed lithium-ion battery cells, leading edge battery technology and high quality, high performance anode materials. The company's vision is to enable, support and accelerate the green energy transition critical for the adoption of Electric Mobility and Renewable Energy Storage.





Magnis Energy Technologies Ltd.





Frank Poullas Executive Chairman Ph: +61 2 8397 9888 www.magnis.com.au