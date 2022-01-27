Kiplin Metals Plans its 2022 Exploration Program on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project, Athabasca, Saskatchewan, Canada

January 26th, 2022 - Kiplin Metals Inc. (TSXV:KIP) (OTC:ALDVF) (the "Company" or "Kiplin") announce that the Company has engaged Grander Exploration to assist the Company's technical team in delineating high priority drill target on the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The analysis has already commenced and is expected to take approximately 30 day to complete. The review will cover all previous work done on the CLR Project, as well as data from surrounding uranium projects, including the Cluff Lake Mine. On completion the technical team expects to present its recommendations to the board of the Company for review and to establish the Company's 2022 exploration program.

The Company will provide updates on its exploration plans once the board review is complete.

Dr. Peter Born, P.Geo., is the designated qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and is responsible for, and has approved, the technical information contained in this release.

About Kiplin Metals Inc.

Kiplin Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company. We create value for our shareholders by identifying and developing highly prospective mineral exploration opportunities. Our strategy is to advance our projects from discovery all the way to production. This vertically integrated strategy allows Kiplin Metals to achieve exceptional shareholder value through the entire life-cycle of the mining process.

Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project. Kiplin Metals has the right to earn a one-hundred percent interest in the Cluff Lake Road Uranium Project (the "CLR Project"). The CLR Project covers ~531ha in the southwestern Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan, where several new discoveries, including the Arrow and Tripe R Uranium deposits have been made. The CLR Project is 5km east of the Cluff Lake Road (Hwy 955), which leads to the historic Cluff Lake Mine, which historically produced approximately 62,000,000lbs of yellowcake uranium.

Exxeter Gold Project covers an area of 715ha located in Val d'Or Quebec, one of the premier gold camps in the world which produced over 113.4M oz Au by the end of 2019. The project covers 3.8km of the Cadillac Tectonic zone, which is the principal geologic structure responsible for cold mineralization in the Val d'Or.

The Lac Rochester Copper Project is located on the eastern border of the Val d'Or mining camp, 50km southeast of the city of Val D'Or, and 14km south of the Company's Exxeter Gold property. Historical exploration of the Lac Rochester Copper Project identified multiple high copper and iron values, concurrent with a large, northeast trending magnetic anomaly.

For further information, contact the Company at info@kiplinmetals.com, or visit the Company's website at www.kiplinmetals.com.

