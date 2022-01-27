Bathurst Metals Corp Stakes Mineral Claim near McGregor Lake Property

Vancouver, January 27, 2022 - Bathurst Metal Corp. (TSXV:BMV) (OTC:BMVVF) ("Bathurst" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the acquisition by staking of a mineral claim totaling 960 Ha in close proximity to the Company's McGregor Lake Project. The Company's 100% owned property is approximately 100 km south of Kugluktuk in Nunavut. The new property covers three known uranium occurrences with values reported up to 0.95% uranium. The uranium mineralization is typically fracture controlled, pitchblende and uranoplane associated with quartz +/- galena hosted in Hornby Group Sandstones.

The Company has also granted a total of 1,000,000 incentive stock options to officers, consultants and contractors. The options are for a ten-year term at an exercise price of $0.125 per option share.

