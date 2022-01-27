Sandfire Resources America Announces Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, Jan. 27, 2022 - Sandfire Resources America Inc. ("Sandfire America" or the "Company") announces that Mr. Lincoln Greenidge has been appointed as the new Chief Financial Officer of the Company.
Over the past three decades Mr. Greenidge has worked for such companies as Coopers & Lybrand, Nortel Networks, MDS, Associated Brands, IAMGOLD, HudBay Minerals, Enirgi Group, LeadFX, LSC Lithium, and Pasofino Gold. In 2021, Mr. Greenidge was selected as the Top Chief Financial Officer of the Decade by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP).
"Lincoln Greenidge is an outstanding professional who has worked as a CFO and as a senior officer for several TSX-listed companies and delivered superior outcomes. He brings a host of relevant experience in mining and the financial sector that will strengthen our capability to deliver on our Black Butte development plans. I am excited to begin working with him to drive our project forward." CEO, Rob Scargill commented.
Mr. Greenidge replaces Mr. John McGonigle who has resigned as Chief Financial Officer. The Company would like to thank Mr. McGonigle for his contributions to the Company and wish him all the best as he moves on to his next commitment.
