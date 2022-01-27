Canadian Manganese Company Inc. to Commence Trading on NEO Exchange on January 31, 2022

Newsfile Toronto, Jan. 27, 2022 -



"Approval for listing is a meaningful milestone for the Company, and we are excited to be a part of the growing list of critical mineral companies choosing to list on NEO, a stock exchange that is quickly becoming the recognized leader in facilitating access to capital for Canada's innovation economy," stated Matthew Allas, President and CEO of Canadian Manganese.



"Our choice to list with NEO provides us with access to an exchange focused on providing an equitable marketplace to all investors, which we believe will increase investor confidence, facilitate greater liquidity, and maximize the Company's profile," added Matthew Allas.





ABOUT CANADIAN MANGANESE



Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its wholly-owned Woodstock Project, a manganese carbonate ore deposit strategically located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's mission is to become the global ESG leader and primary North American based supplier of high purity manganese products to the lithium-ion battery industry, in particular the electric vehicle market.







For further information:



Canadian Manganese Company Inc.

investors@CanadianManganese.com

Matthew Allas: President and CEO +1 647 338 3748

John F. Kearney: Chairman +1 416 362 6686

Additional information is available at www.CanadianManganese.com







FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS



This news release contains certain forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the Company's expectations, intentions, plans and beliefs. Forward-looking information can often be identified by forward-looking words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "goal", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "may" and "will" or similar words suggesting future outcomes, or other expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, intentions or statements about future events or performance. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding the date when the Company's shares will commence trading on the Neo Exchange; and the Company's mission to become the global ESG leader and primary North American based supplier of high purity manganese products to the lithium-ion battery industry. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement include, but are not limited to, failure to establish estimated resources and reserves the grade and recovery of ore which is mined varying from estimates, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, delays in the development of projects changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, inflation, the impact of COVID-19 and other factors. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expected results. A description of additional risk factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from forward-looking information can be found in the Company's disclosure documents on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com. Shareholders and prospective investors should be aware that these statements are subject to known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those suggested by the forward-looking statements. Shareholders are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. By its nature, forward-looking information involves numerous assumptions, inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and various future events will not occur. The Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or otherwise revise any forward-looking information whether as a result of new information, future events or other such factors which affect this information, except as required by law.



Neo Exchange has neither reviewed nor approved this press release for the adequacy or accuracy of its contents.

