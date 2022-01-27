Troilus Gold: 2021 Year-In-Review & Outlook for 2022; an Open Letter to Shareholders From the CEO

TORONTO, Jan. 27, 2022 - Troilus Gold Corp. ("Troilus" or the "Company", TSX: TLG; OTCQX: CHXMF) today releases an open letter to shareholders from the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Justin Reid. While a copy of the letter is presented in this press release, the original document can be found on our website HERE.



Dear Shareholders,

2021 was an intensive year of work by the Troilus team as it continued to solidify the foundations and advance our mining project, which we believe has the potential to be a cornerstone Canadian mine for decades to come. On all fronts, our project and our team have never been in a stronger position. First and foremost, we had great success with the drill bit and in the field, while our expanded engineering team has been busy calculating trade-offs and analyzing options to achieve the optimal design plan for the Troilus mine. At a local level, our environment and community relations team has been working with local communities and First Nations to set the stage for the start of our permitting process. Along the way, we have shared these positive developments using a myriad of new outreach programs and platforms which has greatly expanded our communications reach. Environmental, social and governance (ESG) continues to be a top priority, with the knowledge that the decisions we make today have the potential for long term positive impact across the entire lifespan of the Troilus mine and beyond for our employees, our shareholders, and our communities. I am pleased to elaborate on some of our major accomplishments of 2021, below:

Exploration Success: ~100,000 metres drilled

At the start of 2021 we targeted 7,000 metres of drilling per month over the winter with the goal of releasing an updated mineral resource estimate to support a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) by the end of 2021. As it turned out, the more we drilled, the more mineralization we found. Our understanding of the geology at Troilus continues to improve and evolve. In 2021, we drilled ~100,000 metres, over 50% of which were drilled in the newly discovered Southwest Zone, where we identified some of the best grades ever at Troilus. This zone continues to be a priority growth target, with results suggesting a much broader system well beyond the existing mineral envelope which remains open at depth and in all directions.

2021's drill program also identified a new hanging wall in the J Zone, demonstrating mineral continuity over a 700m strike length parallel to the main ore body. We expect this new zone to have a meaningful impact on the economic modelling of the mine project given that it is located within the PEA pit shell in areas that were previously considered waste rock due to lack of data.

As a result of our continued exploration success, the PFS is now targeted for release in mid-2022 and will include an updated mineral resource estimate that will reflect the 2021 drill campaign.

Engineering: Well-Positioned for Upcoming PFS

Our engineering team is well advanced on the Pre-Feasibility Study, which is targeted for release in mid-2022. In August 2021, we were pleased to announce that mining industry veteran Richard Harrisson had joined Troilus as our Chief Operating Officer. Richard's extensive and successful track record as a mine builder, operator and team leader in the Canadian mining sector speaks for itself. He has a proven engineering pedigree that has included mine design, construction, permitting, operations, and challenging turnarounds for mining companies including Agnico, Premier Gold, Xstrata, Cambior and Aur Resources. His experience and leadership capabilities will be a key factor in our ability to deliver a successful mine restart at Troilus. We see his confidence in the Troilus project as a hugely positive indicator for the future of the operation.

Ongoing Consolidation and Exploration of the Fr?tet-Evans Greenstone Belt

In May 2021, the shareholders of UrbanGold Minerals voted overwhelmingly in favour of an amalgamation with Troilus in an all-share transaction, expanding our land package by another 35,000 hectares. This added several highly prospective new targets to our regional exploration portfolio and solidified our strategic land position in the region with a contiguous property of 142,000 hectares. Although regional exploration will continue to be a secondary focus for the Troilus geological team, it provides shareholders with longer-term blue-sky potential across the property.

Sustainable Development: A Continued Priority

ESG continued to be a major focus for Troilus in 2021, building on the four corners of the Sustainability Policy we launched in 2020: People, Environment, Health & Safety and Communities. We are in the unique position of building on a positive legacy from the previous operation when the Troilus mine operated from 1996 to 2010 and taking advantage of new technology and initiatives to design a mine and operation that will be sustainable throughout its lifespan and beyond.

In 2021, we developed our first ESG scorecard which we used as a basis to publish our first Annual Sustainability Report. We are committed to creating a mining project and a workplace that values diversity, respects the local environment, minimizes its carbon footprint using renewable energy, supports and enhances communities and protects the health and wellbeing of our employees.

We are the first mining company in Quebec to obtain the ECOLOGO Certification for the Responsible Development of Mineral Exploration Companies and remain committed to operating in accordance with the ECOLOGO standards.

Financings & Corporate Visibility

Strong support from new and existing shareholders in 2021 allowed us to continue our development progress and end the year with a strong balance sheet. In June, we announced a bought deal financing of $35 million which was subsequently upsized and closed at $42.5 million. In July, we announced a $11.5 million private placement on the same terms from the government of Qu?bec, through Investissement Qu?bec ("IQ") and Fonds Capital Ressources Naturelles et ?nergie and Fonds de solidarit? des travailleurs du Qu?bec ("FTQ"). Eric Girard, Minister of Finance and Minister of Economy and Innovation commented at the time of the investment, "The mining potential of Nord-du-Qu?bec and our mining industry are key to the sustainable recovery of Qu?bec's economy. That's why we are helping Troilus carry out its gold project, which is expected to generate significant economic benefits and create good jobs in the region."

Meeting investors and stakeholders in person continued to be a challenge in 2021, but our management team maintained an active marketing calendar participating in virtual conferences, hosting guests at site when public health regulations allowed and taking advantage of a myriad of creative new outreach platforms to share ongoing developments in the Troilus story.

We also upgraded to the OTCQX, the top market tier on the OTC platform in the US, and significantly increased our trading volumes in Europe.

Priority on Health & Safety

Rather than fading away in 2021, COVID-19 became an ongoing fixture in our lives. The health and well-being of everyone who works for us or visits our site continues to be a top priority. Our team navigated this new reality without missing a beat, keeping employees and communities safe and constantly monitoring the guidance from public health authorities. Employees with corporate office roles have continued to work productively from home while diligent screening and physical measures at site kept our staff in the field safe and healthy during a very busy year.

Looking Ahead to 2022

We are looking forward to some significant milestones on the horizon for 2022 that will be the result of all the hard work our team has put in over the last year. Our planned milestones include:

An updated mineral resource estimate and inaugural reserve estimate which will capture the excellent results from our 2021 drilling;

Completion of Pre-Feasibility Study;

Start of the federal and provincial Environmental and Social Impact Assessment process which will include extensive community consultations;

Regional exploration activities, compiling results from last year's surface work program and expanding on them to identify initial scout drilling locations on some of the highly prospective targets across our land bank;

Ongoing monitoring and evaluation of the rapidly advancing ESG landscape to ensure the Troilus project is developed in a responsible and sustainable manner for the benefit of all stakeholders;

Strategic analysis of any new opportunities that demonstrate potential to create value for Troilus shareholders.

We want to extend our heartfelt thanks to the institutional and individual shareholders who have continued to support us through 2021. We strongly believe that there is significant value still to be unlocked in Troilus and that the major de-risking events that will occur this year have the potential to re-rate our valuation to better reflect the outstanding outlook for the Troilus project.

Kind Regards,

Justin Reid

President, CEO and Director

Troilus Gold Corp.

