Metallum Resources Renews Exploration Permit on Superior Lake Project

Vancouver, January 27, 2022 - Metallum Resources Inc. (TSXV:MZN) ("Metallum" or the Company") is pleased to report that it has successfully renewed its existing exploration permit for a further 3 years on the Company's flagship Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project, located 150km east of Thunder Bay, Ontario.

The Company is reviewing and formulating exploration plans for the high priority targets on the property with the objective to increase tonnage and extend the mine life.

Kerem Usenmez, P.Eng, Metallum's President and CEO, commented; "We are very pleased with renewing the exploration permits for another three years and look forward to planning the 2022 exploration program. This is one of the permits we have been working on to maintain. Our immediate focus is obtaining other necessary permits required for the development of our flagship project. This exploration permit will not only enable us to do more work to extend the resources and the life of mine, but it also validates the support from local communities and First Nations."

About Metallum

Metallum Resources (TSXV:MZN) is developing its Superior Lake Zinc and Copper Project located in Ontario, Canada which has been advanced to the feasibility stage. For more information on the project please visit metallumzinc.com.

Metallum is a member of the Gold Group of companies, led by Simon Ridgway. For further details about the Company and the Superior Lake Project, please visit the Company's website at metallumzinc.com.

