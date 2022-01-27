Progressive Planet Engages Pyrogenesis Canada Inc For Pozglass 100g Scm Optimization Feasibility Studies

Companies to Explore Post-Consumer Glass Nanoparticle Production and

Amorphous Silica Fabrication for Environmental Applications

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2022 - Progressive Planet Solutions Inc. (TSXV: PLAN) ("PLAN", "Progressive Planet" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of innovative circular solutions and eco-friendly micronized minerals for industry and agriculture, is pleased to announce it has engaged PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ: PYR) (TSX: PYR) (FRA: 8PY) ("PyroGenesis"), a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions to reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), to develop and lead feasibility studies for the production of nanoparticles from post-consumer glass and the production of amorphous silica derived from high grade silica.

PyroGenesis and Progressive Planet will collaborate to determine the feasibility of producing post-consumer glass nanoparticles. Having recently announced the successful testing of PozGlass™ 100G SCM made from 100% recycled glass, the Company believes investigating the use of even smaller-sized post-consumer glass nanoparticles (with significantly greater particle surface area thus increasing chemical reactivity) could emerge as a desirable and highly reactive eco-conscious cementitious additive to further boost the performance characteristics of concrete.

Additionally, the process of transforming high grade silica into amorphous silica will be explored. Silica is the second most common element found in the earth's crust. The objective is to determine whether silica can be transformed for use as a new supplementary cementing material (SCM) with the long-term goal of replacing fly ash in cement mixes. No further details on the proposed project scope will be disclosed to protect trade secrets, including potential patentable intellectual property.

"PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization," states P. Peter Pascali, CEO of PyroGenesis. "We are excited to collaborate on a novel product that is focused on such an important need for an industry we are not currently in."

PyroGenesis will receive $352,682 for feasibility study services, with both projects to be completed during 2022.

Progressive Planet is also receiving advisory services and funding of up to $150,000 through the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program (NRC IRAP). This funding helps to support the Company's research and development to optimize PozGlass™ SCM and furthers the Company's path to commercialization of economic and eco-friendly micronized minerals to replace Portland cement and fly ash in the production of concrete.

About PyroGenesis Canada Inc.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc., a high-tech company, is a leader in the design, development, manufacture and commercialization of advanced plasma processes and sustainable solutions which reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) and are economically attractive alternatives to conventional "dirty" processes. PyroGenesis has created proprietary, patented, and advanced plasma technologies that are being vetted and adopted by multiple multibillion dollar industry leaders in four massive markets: iron ore pelletization, aluminum, waste management, and additive manufacturing. With a team of experienced engineers, scientists and technicians working out of its Montreal office, and its 3,800 m2 and 2,940 m2 manufacturing facilities, PyroGenesis maintains its competitive advantage by remaining at the forefront of technology development and commercialization. The operations are ISO 9001:2015 and AS9100D certified, having been ISO certified since 1997. For more information, please visit: www.pyrogenesis.com.

About Progressive Planet

Progressive Planet is an emerging company providing innovative circular solutions and earth-friendly micronized minerals that naturally unlock sustainability benefits across the construction and agriculture industries. Tapping into the earth's inherent binding powers and properties, PLAN is developing and scaling a portfolio of proprietary solutions to help our customers build, grow, and operate more responsibly.

PLAN continues work on creating supplementary cementing materials (SCMs) with a focus on minimizing the carbon footprint of the SCMs we create; utilizing waste materials where possible to create the most sustainable SCMs; and sequestering CO2 in SCMs to address climate change. PLAN's research team has begun exploring the opportunity to utilize the legacy CO2 stream generated by APL's natural gas rotary kiln dryer in operation in Kamloops.

PLAN's operations currently include:

A comminution facility in Spallumcheen, BC which is currently producing micronized minerals used by farmers in lieu of chemical fertilizers to promote healthy soils without the addition of chemicals,

A research lab in Calgary, AB focused on creating SCM's and associated technologies to sequester CO2 in concrete; and,

Three natural pozzolan properties in BC including our flagship Z1 Natural Pozzolan Quarry in Cache Creek, BC and our two pozzolan properties under development, the Z2 Natural Pozzolan Property near Falkland and the Heffley Creek Metals and Natural Pozzolan Property.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Such information includes, without limitation, information regarding the completion of the proposed acquisition of APL, proposed bank financing with respect to same, and the proposed private placement financing offered by the Company. Although the Company believes that such information is reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct.

Forward looking information is typically identified by such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," and similar expressions, or are those that, by their nature, refer to future events. The Company cautions investors that any forward-looking information provided by the Company are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward looking information as a result of various factors, including but not limited to: the Company's ability to complete the acquisition as described; the Company's ability to obtain bank financing; the Company's ability to complete the proposed private placement; the general state of the industry in which the Company operates; the state of financial markets generally; and other risks and factors that the Company is not aware of at this time.

SOURCE Progressive Planet Solutions