Excellent Gold Grades from Drilling at Diba NW Prospect in Western Mali

TheNewswire - 27 January 2022 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS) (TSXV:ALTS) (OTCQX:ALTUF) announces the intersection of high gold grades from Reverse Circulation ("RC") drilling at the Diba NW prospect, which forms part of the Company's 100% owned, 105 square kilometres ("km2") combined Diba & Lakanfla gold project ("Diba & Lakanfla" or the "Project") in western Mali. The Project hosts numerous gold prospects including a shallow-dipping, near-surface gold deposit (the "Diba Deposit") and the Diba NW prospect located on the Diba licence, as well as the Lakanfla Central and Lakanfla West prospects, located on the Lakanfla licence, approximately 5km east of the Diba licence.

Highlights:

High gold ("Au") grades from RC drilling at the Diba NW prospect in western Mali including: 8.74 grams per tonne (g/t") Au over 7m from 119m (not true width) 4.76 g/t Au over 12m from 102m (not true width) 1.16 g/t Au over 29m from 126m (not true width)

Programme of approximately 10,000m of RC and Diamond Drilling ("DD") in progress to: test the strike and down-dip potential of the Diba NW prospect test the extent of the high-grade zone within the Diba Deposit test the potential of the Lakanfla Central prospect expand the current Mineral Resource Estimate ("MRE") of the Diba Deposit potentially generate a maiden MRE at the Diba NW prospect potentially generate a maiden MRE at the Lakanfla Central prospect

Project MRE and Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") to be updated with results

Diba is strategically located in a world-famous gold belt that hosts numerous open-pit mines

Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus, commented:

"We are delighted to report on these high-grade results from the Diba NW prospect. Intersections of 4.76 g/t Au over 12m from 102m and 8.74 g/t Au over 7m from 119m (not true widths) are excellent. Diba NW is located 0.5km northwest of the Diba Deposit and is modelled as a coherent series of shallow-dipping, near-surface lenses of gold mineralisation along a discontinuous strike length of approximately 1.5km. These new high-grade intersections indicate the presence of potentially enriched zones, or sub vertical mineralised structures, at Diba NW which will be the subject of follow-up exploration.

"The current drilling programme comprises up to 10,000m of DD and RC and is designed to test the potential down-dip and along-strike extensions of the Diba Deposit and the Diba NW prospect. Drilling is also planned at the Lakanfla Central prospect at the Company's 100% owned Lakanfla licence, located approximately 5km east of the Diba licence. Once completed, the drilling results will feed into an updated MRE for the Diba Deposit and a potential maiden MRE for the Diba NW and Lakanfla Central prospects. This work will be followed by an updated Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Project. We look forward to updating shareholders as further results are received."

Diba Licence: Drilling Programme

The drilling programme is being undertaken by Capital Drilling Limited and comprises up to 10,000m of DD and RC across the Diba Deposit, the Diba NW prospect and the Lakanfla Central prospect. To date, approximately 5,400m of RC and 1,360m of DD has been completed.

The DD programme is primarily testing the extent of the high-grade zone of mineralisation within the current Diba Deposit, as well as the down-dip extension of the mineralised lenses. In addition, the DD programme is producing orientated core to enable a better structural understanding of the Diba Deposit and samples for density measurements, to better understand any variations between the oxide, transitional and fresh rock domains.

The RC programme is primarily targeting on strike and down-dip extensions of the known lenses of mineralisation at both the Diba Deposit and Diba NW prospect. In addition, RC holes will test the potential of the Lakanfla Central prospect.

Diba Licence: Initial Drilling Results

Assay results for 27 drill holes have been received to date from the Diba Deposit and Diba NW prospect from the current programme (see Table 1). The holes were drilled at -60 degrees inclination and range between approximately 75m to 215m in length. The drilling was orientated perpendicular to the interpreted structural orientation of the Diba Deposit and Diba NW prospect.



Table 1: Drill intersections from current programme at Diba Licence

Hole ID Target End of Hole (m) From

(m) To

(m) Intersection

(m) Grade

(g/t Au) 21KSRC-133 Diba NW prospect 200.00 76.00 77.00 1.00 0.57 146.00 148.00 2.00 0.56 169.00 170.00 1.00 0.92 21KSRC-134 Diba NW prospect 160.00 5.00 6.00 1.00 0.66 38.00 39.00 1.00 0.74 43.00 47.00 4.00 0.77 89.00 94.00 5.00 0.85 99.00 100.00 1.00 0.62 119.00 126.00 7.00 0.52 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.53 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.53 21KSRC-135 Diba NW prospect 150.00 56.00 64.00 8.00 2.25 Including: 56.00 60.00 4.00 3.99 77.00 78.00 1.00 0.66 79.00 80.00 1.00 0.50 105.00 106.00 1.00 2.01 21KSRC-136 Diba NW prospect 175.00 21.00 22.00 1.00 1.17 94.00 95.00 1.00 1.34 108.00 111.00 3.00 0.58 148.00 152.00 4.00 0.64 158.00 159.00 1.00 0.69 21KSRC-137 Diba NW prospect 200.00 150.00 152.00 2.00 0.66 175.00 181.00 6.00 0.73 21KSRC-138 Diba NW prospect 160.00 78.00 80.00 2.00 0.68 84.00 87.00 3.00 0.95 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.67 111.00 116.00 5.00 0.80 Including: 114.00 116.00 2.00 1.17 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.56 127.00 129.00 2.00 0.78 21KSRC-139 Diba NW prospect 180.00 27.00 30.00 3.00 0.65 52.00 53.00 1.00 0.51 74.00 77.00 3.00 0.58 81.00 83.00 2.00 0.55 175.00 176.00 1.00 0.73 21KSRC-140 Diba NW prospect 170.00 114.00 115.00 1.00 0.52 21KSRC-141 Diba NW prospect 175.00 7.00 9.00 2.00 2.51 13.00 14.00 1.00 0.76 43.00 45.00 2.00 1.46 50.00 52.00 2.00 0.60 57.00 63.00 6.00 2.46 Including: 58.00 60.00 2.00 5.98 67.00 81.00 14.00 0.77 85.00 101.00 16.00 0.61 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.56 112.00 115.00 3.00 0.88 126.00 155.00 29.00 1.16 Including: 128.00 145.00 17.00 1.53 21KSRC-142 Diba NW prospect 100.00 39.00 40.00 1.00 0.68 21KSRC-143 Diba NW prospect 176.00 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.85 16.00 18.00 2.00 1.69 29.00 30.00 1.00 0.63 32.00 34.00 2.00 0.67 38.00 40.00 2.00 5.91 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.51 93.00 94.00 1.00 0.53 102.00 114.00 12.00 4.76 Including: 105.00 114.00 9.00 6.22 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.73 150.00 151.00 1.00 0.52 164.00 165.00 1.00 1.74 174.00 175.00 1.00 0.82 21KSRC-144 Diba NW prospect 75.00 no significant intersections 21KSRC-145 Diba NW prospect 200.00 10.00 23.00 13.00 0.80 Including: 14.00 17.00 3.00 1.06 Including: 20.00 23.00 3.00 1.55 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.98 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.65 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.50 138.00 139.00 1.00 0.54 144.00 148.00 4.00 0.93 157.00 164.00 7.00 0.53 176.00 181.00 5.00 0.53 21KSRC-146 Diba NW prospect 125.00 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.61 13.00 15.00 2.00 0.68 20.00 21.00 1.00 0.70 36.00 37.00 1.00 0.78 54.00 55.00 1.00 0.73 68.00 69.00 1.00 1.04 88.00 90.00 2.00 0.73 21KSRC-147 Diba NW prospect 160.00 2.00 3.00 1.00 0.68 119.00 126.00 7.00 8.74 Including: 119.00 122.00 3.00 19.77 130.00 131.00 1.00 0.56 21KSRC-148 Diba NW prospect 140.00 31.00 32.00 1.00 0.79 52.00 53.00 1.00 0.67 62.00 63.00 1.00 0.82 111.00 114.00 3.00 0.57 21KSRC-149 Diba NW prospect 110.00 45.00 46.00 1.00 0.67 66.00 67.00 1.00 0.71 78.00 80.00 2.00 1.19 22KSRC-150 Diba NW prospect 75.00 3.00 4.00 1.00 1.14 27.00 28.00 1.00 0.56 34.00 35.00 1.00 0.50 36.00 37.00 1.00 0.57 38.00 39.00 1.00 0.51 53.00 55.00 2.00 0.72 22KSRC-151 Diba NW prospect 75.00 8.00 9.00 1.00 0.71 62.00 63.00 1.00 0.53 22KSRC-152 Diba NW prospect 75.00 no significant intersections 22KSRC-153 Diba NW prospect 175.00 3.00 4.00 1.00 0.52 7.00 9.00 2.00 0.61 18.00 28.00 10.00 0.59 35.00 44.00 9.00 1.06 63.00 64.00 1.00 0.55 94.00 99.00 5.00 0.68 115.00 117.00 2.00 0.66 137.00 138.00 1.00 0.74 148.00 154.00 6.00 0.60 164.00 175.00 11.00 1.03 22KSRC-154 Diba NW prospect 200.00 81.00 82.00 1.00 1.31 97.00 98.00 1.00 0.93 120.00 124.00 4.00 1.38 128.00 132.00 4.00 1.36 170.00 172.00 2.00 0.84 22KSRC-155 Diba NW prospect 155.00 66.00 67.00 1.00 3.10 81.00 85.00 4.00 0.55 88.00 89.00 1.00 0.62 93.00 95.00 2.00 0.89 99.00 100.00 1.00 0.56 101.00 102.00 1.00 0.53 103.00 106.00 3.00 0.52 109.00 110.00 1.00 0.54 114.00 118.00 4.00 1.60 127.00 128.00 1.00 0.70 22KSRC-156 Diba NW prospect 85.00 17.00 19.00 2.00 0.75 31.00 85.00 54.00 Assays pending 21KSDD-003 Diba Deposit (within MRE) 171.10 73.00 74.00 1.00 0.55 97.00 99.10 2.10 11.95 104.00 106.00 2.00 0.77 110.00 111.00 1.00 0.61 118.00 119.00 1.00 1.22 125.00 126.47 1.47 3.03 21KSDD-004 Diba Deposit (within MRE) 201.60 22.30 24.80 2.50 18.07 41.20 42.20 1.00 0.52 66.30 72.60 6.30 0.69 82.66 87.90 5.24 1.33 91.00 92.00 1.00 0.67 96.00 101.00 5.00 1.23 109.00 114.00 5.00 1.22 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.84 150.00 151.00 1.00 1.34 157.00 158.00 1.00 0.65 169.00 176.00 7.00 0.84 21KSDD-005 Diba Deposit (within MRE) 213.20 25.00 26.00 1.00 0.60 45.90 47.00 1.10 0.86 52.00 53.00 1.00 0.65 57.00 60.20 3.20 0.71 83.00 84.00 1.00 0.52 106.00 107.00 1.00 0.80 115.00 116.00 1.00 8.88 123.00 125.00 2.00 7.64 129.00 130.00 1.00 1.94 146.00 151.00 5.00 0.78 151.60 213.00 61.40 Assays pending

Notes:

Intersections based on 0.5 g/t Au cut off and ? 3m consecutive internal waste Intersections are down-the-hole and do not represent true widths of mineralisation Table shows uncapped grades Estimated true widths for the holes is from 75% to 100% of the intercept width

Diba Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

The Diba licence hosts a deposit for which an MRE of 217,000 ounces at 1.39 g/t Au (Indicated) and 187,000 ounces at 1.06 g/t Au (Inferred) in both oxide and fresh domains has been made, as set out in Table 2. The MRE was previously reported by the Company on 6 July 2020 (see Altus' news release titled "Significant Gold Resource at Diba Project, Western Mali"). The Diba Deposit remains open down-dip.

Table 2: Diba Deposit Mineral Resource Estimate

Domain Indicated Inferred Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Contained gold (oz) Tonnes (t) Grade (g/t) Contained gold (oz) Oxide 3,900,000 1.46 183,100 939,000 1.10 33,200 Fresh 934,000 1.12 33,600 4,540,000 1.05 153,300 Total 4,834,000 1.39 217,000 5,479,000 1.06 187,000

Notes:

The MRE has an effective date of 6 July 2020.

The Mineral Resources in the MRE are classified according to the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum (CIM) "Estimation of Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves Best Practice Guidelines", dated 29 November 2019, and CIM "Definition Standards for Mineral Resources and Mineral Reserves", dated 10 May 2014.

Mineral Resources are reported within a pit shell and are reported to a base-case cut-off grade of 0.5 g/t gold.

The quantity and grade of Inferred Resources in the MRE are uncertain in nature and there has been insufficient exploration to define these Inferred Resources as an Indicated or Measured Resource and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in upgrading them to an Indicated or Measured Resource category.

Mineral Resources which are not Mineral Reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability.

The MRE may be materially affected by environmental, permitting, legal, marketing, or other relevant issues. Altus is not currently aware of any such issues.

All tonnages reported are dry metric tonnes. Minor discrepancies may occur due to rounding to appropriate significant figures.

Tonnages are rounded to 1,000t and gold to 1,000oz in the totals as this is an estimate

Altus is the operator and 100% owner of the Diba licence

Diba & Lakanfla Gold Project: Location

The 81km2 Diba gold project (Korali Sud licence) and the 24km2 Lakanfla gold project are located 5km apart in the Kayes region of western Mali, approximately 450km northwest of the capital city of Bamako. Diba & Lakanfla is located adjacent to the multi-million ounce Sadiola gold mine licence and 35km south of the multi-million ounce Yatela former gold mine, both acquired by Allied Gold Corporation from the previous operators AngloGold Ashanti (JSE: ANG, NYSE: AU and ASX: AGG) and IAMGOLD Corporation (TSX: IMG and NYSE: IAG). Mineralisation hosted on these mines is not necessarily indicative of mineralisation hosted at Lakanfla.

Diba Licence: Geology and Mineralisation

Mineralisation at Diba is sediment-hosted within a series of stacked quartz lenses, typically between 20m and 40m thick. The lenses are shallow-dipping at approximately 30 degrees angled to the east/east-southeast. The Diba Deposit is considered to be controlled by a number of northwest and northeast orientated structures, with gold occurring as fine-grained disseminations in localised high-grade, calcite-quartz veinlets. Alteration at Diba is typically albite-hematite+/-pyrite, although pyrite content is generally very low (<1 %). The weathering profile at the Project is estimated to be up to 70m vertical depth, resulting in extensive oxidation from surface. The oxide gold mineralisation at the Diba Deposit is predominantly found in saprolite within 50m of surface and across a compact 700m x 700m area.

Lakanfla Licence: Geology & Mineralisation

The Lakanfla project hosts a significant number of active and historic artisanal gold workings coincident with major geochemical and gravity anomalies. These workings surround the Kantela granodiorite intrusion and cover an area of approximately 900m x 500m. Significantly, there is evidence of ground collapse at surface, indicative of karst style voids at depth within carbonate rock units. The gold mineralisation at Lakanfla is hosted within breccia zones which cut the granodiorite and surrounding carbonate metasediments. Historic drilling has returned encouraging intersections including 9.78 g/t Au over 12m and 5.20 g/t Au over 16m (not true widths) as well as having intersected voids and unconsolidated sand from 165-171m depth. The Company has not verified the historic drilling data at the Lakanfla project.

QAQC

All drilling samples are collected by the Company following industry best practices with an appropriate number and type of certified reference materials (standards), blanks and duplicates inserted to ensure an effective Quality Assurance Quality Control "QAQC" regime. RC samples are collected at 1m intervals with representative samples split at the site. Half core DD samples are collected at between 0.5m and 1.5m intervals based on lithological and mineralisation boundaries. Samples from the Project are sent for analysis at SGS SARL (Bamako, Mali) by fire assay technique FAE505. All standard, blanks and duplicates from results discussed in this release have been reviewed and no significant issues with the data have been identified.

Qualified Person

The technical disclosure in this regulatory announcement has been approved by Steven Poulton, Chief Executive of Altus. A graduate of the University of Southampton in Geology (Hons), he also holds a Master's degree from the Camborne School of Mines (Exeter University) in Mining Geology. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Materials, Minerals and Mining and has over 20 years of experience in mineral exploration and is a Qualified Person under the AIM rules and NI 43-101.

About Altus Strategies Plc

Altus Strategies (AIM: ALS, TSX-V: ALTS & OTCQX: ALTUF) is a mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's differentiated approach of generating royalties on its own discoveries in Africa and acquiring royalties globally through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.

