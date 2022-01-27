Hanstone Gold Provides Initial Results From Bulk Sampling Program on DOC Property in the Golden Triangle of Northern BC

VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2022 - Hanstone Gold Corp. (TSXV: HANS) (FSE: HGO) ("Hanstone" or the "Company"), is pleased to provide an update on the results from its bulk sampling program conducted in 2021 on its DOC Property, located in northern British Columbia's prolific Golden Triangle Mineral District. The Golden Triangle hosts three of Canada's most significant mineral deposits that include Skeena Resources' Eskay Creek gold & silver deposit, Newmont and Teck Resources' significant copper-gold-silver Galore Creek Project and Pretium Resources Brucejack gold mine.



Two 1-ton bulk samples were taken from the Doc Property's Q19 vein, and from the newly discovered TRJC vein. Samples from each vein were crushed and milled to -150 mesh size fraction, with 5 samples retrieved from each bulk sample for analysis. Each sample was analyzed using the metallic screen fire assay at TSL Laboratories and ICP1 Total 4 acid digestion method at SRC Geoanalytical Laboratories in Saskatoon, SK.

Highlighted Results from the analysis are as follows:

Q19 vein system bulks sample averaged 19.35 g/t Au, 127.00 g/t Ag, and 465.40 ppm Cu.

TRJC vein system bulk sample averaged 5.73 g/t Au, 89.18 g/t Ag, and 43,580 ppm Pb.

Ray Marks, President & CEO, commented: "The reported high grades and consistency of the bulk sample results are very encouraging - The newly discovered TRJC vein gives confidence that there is a high probability of discovering deep mineralized structures yet to be explored on both the Doc and Snip North Properties".

Results from all samples analyzed from each bulk samples are listed in Table 1 below.

Table 1: Bulk sampling results (2021)

Bulk Sample

Vein ID Sample # Average

Grade

Au (g/t) Au

Total

(g/t) Average

Grade

Ag (g/t) Ag

total

(g/t) Average

Grade

Cu

(ppm) Cu total

(ppm) Average

Grade

Pb

(ppm) Pb total

(ppm) TRJC 872928 5.7 76.4 93 32600 TRJC 872929 5.9 90 93 36800 TRJC 872930 5.48 83 111 35200 TRJC 872932 4.87 100 90 57900 TRJC 872938 6.7 96.5 99 55400 Q19 872933 17.74 114 431 2010 Q19 872934 19.27 128 468 2240 Q19 872935 19.71 131 489 2260 Q19 872937 21.66 130 471 2230 Q19 872939 18.4 132 468 2070 TRJC average 5.73 89.18 97.20 43,580 Q19 average 19.35 127.00 465.40 2,162

NOTES:

The TRJC vein is generally oriented North-South, while the Q19 vein is generally oriented East-West.

Both TRJC & Q19 vein widths are approximately 2m wide on average, including alteration.

Current plans are to expand the exposure of the veins along strike and at depth in the 2022 field season.

Assay results from the last three and a half diamond drill holes remain outstanding from the 2021 drill program. Assay labs have advised management to expect results in the near future.

Figure 1: Bulk Sample Locations from the TRJC & Doc Vein Systems

Figure 1 is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bd8b6cc4-7de7-404f-91e8-b1680ed33a77

Quality Assurance, Quality Control & Technical Disclosure

The 2021 drilling and exploration was conducted under the supervision of Tyler Fiolleau, P.Geo. and Craig Cubbon, G.I.T., both of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. Sample analyses were conducted by TSL Laboratories Inc. in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan.

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Doug Engdahl, P.Geo. (CEO, Axiom), and Matthew Schwab, P.Geo. (Senior Vice President, Axiom), each of whom is a "Qualified Person" for the Company as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

About Hanstone Gold

Hanstone is a precious and base metals explorer with its current focus on the Doc and Snip North Projects optimally located in the heart of the prolific mineralized area of British Columbia known as the Golden Triangle. The Golden Triangle is an area which hosts numerous producing and past-producing mines and several large deposits that are approaching potential development. The Company holds a 100% earn in option in the 1,704-hectare Doc Project and owns a 100% interest in the 3,336-hectare Snip North Project. Hanstone has a highly experienced team of industry professionals with a successful track record in the discovery of gold deposits and in developing mineral exploration projects through discovery to production.

Ray Marks, President and Chief Executive Officer

