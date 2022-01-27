Emerson Drilling Update: Start Planned for Second Week of February 2022

Vancouver - January 27, 2022 ? Harvest Gold Corp. (TSXV:HVG) (OTC:HVGDF) ("Harvest Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce an exploration update on its 100% owned Au-Cu Emerson Property located in central B.C. The 56 km2 Emerson Property comprises 14 contiguous mineral claims located 15 km west of Houston, B.C. with a nearby railroad, high voltage powerline and gas pipeline.

Rick Mark, President and CEO of Harvest Gold states: "We are pleased to announce the details and planned start date for the first drill program at our 100% owned flagship property, Emerson. We plan to drill up to 3,000 metres and expect drilling to begin in the second week in February. It should take approximately 6 weeks to complete."

HARVET GOLD EMERSON DRILL PROGRAM:

Equity Exploration Consultants Ltd. ("Equity"), who is managing the Emerson program on behalf of Harvest Gold, has provided the logistics details status involved in this first drill program:

Apex Diamond Drilling Ltd. of Smithers, B.C. will provide drilling services to execute the program.

Equity has prepared and sourced to support the drill processing facility and contracted crew accommodations at the project site. The equipment will arrive at the beginning of February and snow clearing will occur by the end of the first week of February.

Equity has completed a health, environment, and safety risk analysis of the program and has implemented controls to project planning accordingly to ensure that there are measures in place to manage any work-related risks.

Equity is in the process of finalizing local vendor contracts for project support including companies affiliated with local Indigenous communities or have directly hired members of the community to their crew. Equity will send up its team to prepare the core processing facility for drill crews in the first week of February. Drilling is planned to commence the second week of February.

About Harvest Gold Corporation

Harvest Gold is focused on the Interior Plateau of British Columbia exploring for near surface Gold deposits and Copper Gold Porphyry deposits. Harvest Gold's board of directors, management team and technical advisors have collective geological and financing experience exceeding 400 years.

Harvest Gold acknowledges that the Emerson and Goathorn Projects are situated in the traditional territory of the Wet'suet'en Nation while the Jacobite Project is situated in the traditional territory of the Lake Babine Nation. Harvest Gold is committed to developing positive and mutually beneficial relationships based on respect and transparency with local Indigenous communities.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Rick Mark

President and CEO

Harvest Gold Corp.

For more information please contact:

Rick Mark or Jan Urata

@ 604.737.2303 or info@harvestgoldcorp.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Harvest Gold expects to occur, are forward looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur.

Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, and continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

