Prosperity Exploration Corp. Completes Initial Public Offering and Lists on The Canadian Securities Exchange

27.01.2022  |  Accesswire
VANCOUVER, Jan. 28, 2022 - Prosperity Exploration Corp. has completed its initial public offering (IPO) of 3,503,400 common shares in its capital at a price of 10 cents per share for gross proceeds of $350,340.

The net proceeds from the IPO will be used for working capital purposes and to carry out exploration of the company's Silver Lake project situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.

PI Financial Corp. acted as agent for the IPO. The agent received a cash commission equal to 10 per cent of the gross proceeds of the IPO and a corporate finance fee of $25,000. Additionally, the company granted the agent, and its selling group, compensation options entitling the holders to purchase an aggregate of 350,340 shares at a price of 10 cents per share, exercisable on or before Jan. 28, 2025.

The shares were approved for listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange on Jan. 26, 2022, and are expected to begin trading on Jan. 31, 2022, under the symbol PROP.


About Prosperity Exploration Corp.

Prosperity Exploration Corp. is engaged in the business of mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets in Canada. Its objective is to locate and develop economic precious and base metal properties of merit and to conduct its exploration program on the Silver Lake property. The Silver Lake property is situated around Goosly Lake and approximately 30 km southeast of the town of Houston, in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia.


ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Mike England"
_____________________________
Mike England, CEO & DIRECTOR



FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Prosperity Exploration Corp.
Telephone: 1-604-683-3995
