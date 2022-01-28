Triple Flag Announces Full Year 2021 Results Release Date

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp. ("Triple Flag") (TSX:TFPM, TSX:TFPM.U) will release its full year 2021 results on February 22, 2022, after market close. Shaun Usmar, Founder and CEO, will host a conference call linked to a Live Webcast presentation on February 23, 2022, starting at 10:00 a.m. ET (7:00 a.m. PT) to discuss these results. Participants will be able to ask questions via the telephone dial-in.

Conference Call Details

Live Webcast: https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/3575993/63D3700EFEF747D0629DB9EC6547E60D Dial-In Details: Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (833) 968-2076

International: +1 (236) 714-2960

Conference ID: 6428245 Replay (Until March 2nd): Toll-Free (U.S. & Canada): +1 (800) 585-8367

International: +1 (416) 621-4642

Conference ID: 6428245

About Triple Flag

Triple Flag's shares are listed on the TSX under TFPM.U (USD listing) and TFPM (CAD listing). On May 26, 2021 Triple Flag closed its IPO, which was the largest TSX-listed mining IPO since 2012 by size and market capitalization, and the largest precious metals IPO globally by market capitalization since 2008. Triple Flag is a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, providing investors exposure to a long-life, diversified and high-quality portfolio of streams and royalties, that generates robust free cash flows. Our business is underpinned by a rigorous focus on asset-quality, optionality, sustainability and risk management. We offer bespoke financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Our mission is to be a sought-after, long-term funding partner to mining companies throughout the commodity cycle. Since our inception in 2016, we have delivered sector-leading growth through the construction of a diversified portfolio of streams and royalties that provides exposure primarily to gold and silver in the Americas and Australia. We have 78 assets, including 9 streams and 69 royalties. These investments are tied to mining assets at various stages of the mine life cycle, including 15 producing mines and 63 development and exploration stage projects.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220127006128/en/

Contact

Inquiries:

James Dendle

Vice President, Evaluations & Investor Relations

+1 (416) 304-9770

ir@tripleflagpm.com