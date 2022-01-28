Yara and Linde Engineering agree to build a 24 MW green hydrogen demonstration plant in Norway. Both companies aim to achieve a significant carbon dioxide reduction in the production of fertilizers in Norway

Oslo, January 28, 2022: Today, Yara announces the signing of a contract with Linde Engineering for the construction and delivery of a green hydrogen demonstration plant at Yara's ammonia production facility at Herøya Industripark in Porsgrunn, Norway. The project, which is supported by a NOK 283 million grant from Enova (announced in December 2021), will demonstrate that ammonia produced using renewable energy can reduce the impact of carbon dioxide in fertilizer production.

The project will be realized by water electrolysis which will produce green hydrogen to partially replace the hydrocarbon-based hydrogen production in Yara's plant, using proton exchange membrane (PEM) technology. This will be the second 24 MW PEM electrolysis plant designed and constructed by Linde Engineering; the first is now being built at the Leuna Chemical Complex in Germany.



"The project aims to supply the first green ammonia products to the market as early as mid-2023, both as fossil-free fertilizers, as well as emissions-free shipping fuel. Green ammonia is the key to reducing emissions from world food production and long-distance shipping. With this project, we move from intention to actions together with Linde Engineering and local contractors", says Magnus Ankarstrand, President Yara Clean Ammonia.



The plant will have an annual capacity of around 10,000 kg/day of hydrogen. It will replace ethane as raw material in production, thereby reducing 41,000 tons of carbon dioxide emissions annually, the same amount as emitted by roughly 16,000 passenger vehicles.

The electricity will be delivered from renewable energy sources and will provide enough hydrogen to produce 20,500 tonnes of ammonia per year which can be converted to between 60,000 and 80,000 tonnes of green fertilizer, roughly five times the annual production of food grade wheat in Norway.The project will be Yara's first step towards decarbonization of the ammonia industry.



"This project showcases Linde Engineering's market leadership in electrolysis projects. Given the growing demand from the fertilizer industry for green hydrogen, this plant is a step towards further upscaling and increasing the size of these projects worldwide," said John van der Velden, Senior Vice President Global Sales & Technology, Linde Engineering.



Yara will in addition to Linde work with a significant number of local suppliers in the Grenland region on this project. This will contribute to creating new jobs and build valuable competence and experience for the green transition locally.

Media Contacts

Yara:

Kristin Nordal

Vice President Corporate Communications

Mobile: +47 900 15 550

E-mail: kristin.nordal@yara.com

Linde Engineering:

Elitsa Kateva

Marketing & Communications

Mobile: +49 173 420 4003

E-mail: elitsa.kateva@linde.com



About Yara

Yara grows knowledge to responsibly feed the world and protect the planet. Supporting our vision of a world without hunger and a planet respected, we pursue a strategy of sustainable value growth, promoting climate-friendly crop nutrition and zero-emission energy solutions. Yara's ambition is focused on growing a climate positive food future that creates value for our customers, shareholders and society at large and delivers a more sustainable food value chain.



To achieve our ambition, we have taken the lead in developing digital farming tools for precision farming and work closely with partners throughout the food value chain to improve the efficiency and sustainability of food production. Through our focus on clean ammonia production, we aim to enable the hydrogen economy, driving a green transition of shipping, fertilizer production and other energy intensive industries.



Founded in 1905 to solve the emerging famine in Europe, Yara has established a unique position as the industry's only global crop nutrition company. We operate an integrated business model with around 17,000 employees and operations in over 60 countries, with a proven track record of strong returns. In 2020, Yara reported revenues of USD 11.6 billion.



For more information about the company, please visit www.yara.com

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2020 sales of $27 billion (€24 billion). We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain and protect our planet.

The company serves a variety of end markets including chemicals & energy, food & beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases are used in countless applications, from life-saving oxygen for hospitals to high-purity & specialty gases for electronics manufacturing, hydrogen for clean fuels and much more. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer expansion, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Attachments