Visible Gold Mines Announces Results Of Its Annual And Special Meeting Of Shareholders

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Jan. 28, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Visible Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: VGD) (Frankfurt: 3V41) announces the voting results from its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on January 27, 2022 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the shareholders elected Martin Dallaire, Sylvain Champagne, Pierre Vézina and Sébastien Bellefleur as directors of the Corporation. Following the Meeting, the Board of Directors of the Corporation re-appointed Martin Dallaire as President and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, Sylvain Champagne as Secretary and Chief Financial Officer of the Corporation and Robert Sansfaçon as Vice President Exploration of the Corporation.

In addition, shareholders also approved resolutions ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan and re-appointing Raymond Chabot Grant Thornton LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the auditors of the Corporation. The resolution ratifying and confirming the Corporation's stock option plan was approved by a majority of the disinterested shareholders of the Corporation.

The Board of Directors has granted today stock options in respect of 435,000 common shares to directors and officers of the Corporation. The options were granted pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The exercise price of the options is $0.11, which is equal to the closing price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX Venture Exchange on Thursday January 27, 2022. The options will expire on January 28, 2032 and vested immediately.

About Visible Gold Mines

Visible Gold Mines is a corporation focused on gold in the prolific Abitibi Gold Belt and the Bay James region in the province of Quebec. The Corporation has 33,827,039 common shares issued and outstanding.

SOURCE Visible Gold Mines Inc.