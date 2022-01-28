Robex Resources Inc.: Retains Market-Making Services

QUEBEC CITY, Jan. 28, 2022 - Robex Resources Inc. ("Robex", the "Corporation", the "Group" or the "Company") (TSXV: RBX)



Following the significant change in the share liquidity since the beginning of the year, the executive team has decided to retain a specialized services provider, subject to regulatory approval.

Robex has retained Venture Liquidity Providers Inc. (hereafter: VLP) to initiate its market-making service in order to assist in maintaining an orderly trading market for the common shares of the Company.

The market-making service will be undertaken by VLP through a registered broker, W.D. Latimer Co. Ltd., in compliance with the applicable policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and other applicable laws. For its services, the Corporation has agreed to pay VLP 5 000 CAD plus HST per month for a period of 3 months. Following the initial term, this agreement will automatically renew for successive additional 1-month terms. The agreement may be terminated at any time by the Corporation or VLP. The Corporation and VLP act at arm's length, and VLP has no present interest, directly or indirectly, in the Corporation or its securities. The finances and the shares required for the market-making service are provided by W.D. Latimer. The fee paid by the Company to VLP is for services only.

VLP is a specialized consulting firm based in Toronto providing a variety of services focused on TSX-V-listed issuers.

For more information, the Robex management reports and consolidated financial statements are available on the Company's website in the "Investors" section. These reports and other documents produced by the Company are also available at: sedar.com.

About ROBEX:

Robex Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed Canadian mining company with exploration properties and an operating mine in Mali. The Group has a strong business model, which demonstrated great results with the Nampala mine. With this experience, Robex is now striving to grow in West Africa by acquiring and/or developing new mines.

For more information:

Benjamin Cohen, CEO

Aur?lien Bonneviot, Investors relations and corporate development

a.bonneviot@robexgold.com

Head office: +1-581-741-7421

This press release contains statements that may be considered "forecast information" or "forecast statements" in terms of security rights. These forecasts are subject to uncertainties and risks, some of which are beyond Robex's control. Achievements and final results may differ significantly from implicit or explicit forecasts. These differences can be attributed to many factors, including the market volatility, the impact of the exchange rate and interest rate fluctuations, mispricing, the environment (tighter regulations), unforeseen geological situations, unfavourable operating conditions, political risks inherent in mining in developing countries, changes in government politics or regulations (laws and policies), an inability to obtain necessary permits and approvals from government agencies, or any other risk associated with mining and development. There can be no assurance that the circumstances set out in these forecasts will occur, or even benefit Robex. The forecasts are based on the estimates and opinions of the Robex management team at the time of publication. Robex makes no commitment to make any updates or changes to these publicly available forecasts based on new information or events, or for any other reason, except as required by applicable security laws. The TSX Venture Exchange or the Regulation Services Provider (as defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) assumes no responsibility for the authenticity or accuracy of this press release.