Endurance Invited And Exhibiting at AME Roundup Core Shack Featuring High-Grade Drill Intersections From The Reliance Gold Project BC

Vancouver, January 28, 2022 - Endurance Gold Corp. (TSXV: EDG) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company will be exhibiting, in-person and by special invitation, at the 2022 AME Roundup Conference Core Shack located at the Vancouver Convention Centre West on Monday, January 31 and Tuesday, February 1.

Display Drill Core will include representative core from the four best holes drilled by the Company at the Reliance Gold Property (the "Property") in 2021 from drill holes spread along a 750 m trend which returned 15.7 gpt gold over 24.8 m including 26.96 gpt gold over 4.1 m, 8.47 gpt gold over 24.9 m including 16.27 gpt gold over 10.5 m, 8.62 gpt gold over 24.4 m including 17.02 gpt gold over 4.3 m, and the most recent drill announced last week of 1.70 gpt gold over 62.1 m.

The Property is located in southern British Columbia. The road accessible property is located 4 kilometres ("km") east of the village of Gold Bridge, and 10 km north of the historic Bralorne-Pioneer Gold Mining Camp which has produced over 4 million ounces of gold.

Following the Core Shack, on Wednesday February 2 and Thursday, February 3, the Company will then be exhibiting at the Project Generators' Hub and featuring the Company's 100% owned drill-stage Elephant Mountain Gold Project, Alaska and, 100% owned Bandito Rare- Earth Niobium Property, Yukon, as well as re-exhibiting some highlights from the Property.

Endurance Gold Corp. is a company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of highly prospective North American mineral properties with the potential to develop world-class deposits.

