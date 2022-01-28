HeliosX Technologies Corp. (formerly Dajin Lithium Corp.) announces name change to HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp.

Vancouver, January 28, 2022 - HeliosX Technologies Corp. ("HeliosX") (TSXV:DJI) (OTC:DJIFF) (FSE:C2U1) announces that it will be changing its name to HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. effective at the opening of trading on February 1, 2022 on the TSX Venture Exchange. HeliosX's new trading symbol will be "HX". HeliosX's CUSIP and ISIN numbers will be 42329P100 and CA42329P1009 respectively. There are currently 36,181,804 shares of HeliosX Lithium & Technologies Corp. issued and outstanding. For additional details with respect to the name change from Dajin Lithium Corp. to HeliosX Technologies Corp., please refer to the press release dated January 13, 2022.

The TSXV has not in any way passed upon the merits of the proposed Arrangement and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

For further information: Please contact: Christopher Brown, P. Eng

CEO - HeliosX Lithium &Technologies Corp.

Telephone: (403) 975-1996

Email: info@helioscorp.ca Brian Findlay

President - HeliosX Lithium &Technologies Corp.

Telephone: (604) 681-6151

Email: info@dajin.ca www.dajin.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



