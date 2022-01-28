Lincoln Announces Passing of Director Shing Lee

VANCOUVER, January 28, 2022 - Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. ("Lincoln" or the "Company") (TSXV:LMG) announces with great sadness the sudden passing of Mr. Shing Lee, a director of Lincoln since 2019. In addition to his tenure with the Company, Mr. Lee was a prominent businessman in Hong Kong and Chief Executive Officer of Wuling Motors Holdings Ltd., a publicly listed automotive company in Hong Kong. His commitment, guidance and support will be greatly missed.

Paul Saxton, Chief Executive Officer of the Company commented: "We are deeply saddened by the news of Mr. Lee's passing. He was a well-liked and much respected colleague and we will greatly miss his friendship, guidance and unwavering support. On behalf of the management and staff, we are grateful for all his contributions to the Company and extend our deepest condolences to his family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time".

On behalf of Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Paul Saxton

President and CEO, Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

About Lincoln Gold Mining Inc.

Lincoln Gold Mining Inc. is an advanced-stage gold mine exploration and development company holding a 100% interest in the Pine Grove Gold Project, in the Walker Lane structural zone of western Nevada. The Company has prepared a preliminary economic assessment of the Pine Grove Gold Project pursuant to National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Lincoln is working with the United States Forest Service to secure the permits necessary to develop the property into a low-cost open pit heap leach operation including a high-grade gravity circuit.

Lincoln continues the development of exploration plans for the newly acquired Shawinigan property in Quebec to evaluate the copper, nickel, and cobalt opportunities at the site. The Company has recently expanded the area of exploration to approximately 50 square kilometers.

Lincoln also owns an interest in a joint venture in respect of the Oro Cruz Gold Property in California. Lincoln's joint venture partner is advancing the Oro Cruz Gold Property towards further exploration, development, and production.

Lincoln holds its interests in the US projects through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Lincoln Resource Group Corp., and Lincoln Gold US Corporation, both Nevada corporations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

