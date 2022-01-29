Opawica Files Annual Audited Financial Statements for Recovation of Cease Trade Order

Vancouver, January 28, 2022 - Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV:OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC:OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") announces that further to the news releases dated December 30, 2021 and January 14, 2022, it has completed the filing of its annual audited financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the year ended August 31, 2021 (the "Annual Filings") under its SEDAR profile on www.sedar.com. Therefore, it expects the Company's Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") in respect of the delayed Annual Filings to be revoked by the securities regulators in accordance with National Policy 12-203 - Cease Trade Orders for Continuous Disclosure Defaults in due course.

The Company confirms that since the date of the Default Announcement: (i) there has been no material changes to the information set out in the Default Announcement that has not been generally disclosed; (ii) the Company is satisfying and intends to continue to satisfy the provisions of the alternative information guidelines under NP 12-203; (iii) there has not been any other specified default by the Company under NP 12-203; and (iv) there is no material information concerning the affairs of the Company that has not been generally disclosed.

About Opawica Explorations Inc.

Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec and in Central Newfoundland and Labrador. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION CONTACT:

Blake Morgan

President and Chief Executive Officer Opawica Explorations Inc.

Telephone: 604-681-3170

Fax: 604-681-3552

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as the term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of accuracy of this news release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Readers are cautioned that these forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected including, but not limited to, market conditions, availability of financing, actual results of the Company's exploration and other activities, environmental risks, future metal prices, operating risks, accidents, labor issues, delays in obtaining governmental approvals and permits, and other risks in the mining industry. All the forward-looking statements made in this news release are qualified by these cautionary statements and those in our continuous disclosure filings available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances save as required by applicable law.

