TRU Precious Metals Appoints Stephen Lautens as President

Toronto, January 31, 2022 - TRU Precious Metals Corp. (TSXV: TRU) (OTCQB: TRUIF) (FSE: 706) ("TRU" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, Stephen Lautens has been appointed President of the Company, effective February 1, 2022. He will be working alongside TRU's Co-Founder & CEO Joel Freudman as TRU advances its flagship Golden Rose Project in the prolific Central Newfoundland Gold Belt.

Mr. Lautens has extensive experience as a mining executive and general counsel, in roles ranging from business development, corporate communications, writing, editing, compliance, and investor relations. He has previously served as a key member of management teams during the growth and successful sale of public and private corporations, including most notably a 7-year tenure as Vice President of Corporate Communications & General Counsel with TSX-listed Inter-Citic Minerals Inc. until its sale for $260 million to a large Chinese mining company.

Mr. Lautens has operated internationally and possesses strong internal and external communications and presentation skills, combined with unique problem-solving disciplines derived from broad experience and legal training. He also has a long history of senior board participation in a wide variety of charitable and not-for-profit organizations. Mr. Lautens has a B.A. from University of Toronto and a J.D. from Queen's University.

In his role as President, Mr. Lautens will work closely with TRU CEO Joel Freudman, supporting him in the Company's public-facing activities on a day-to-day basis. Leaving the role of President, Mr. Freudman continues to be active as TRU's CEO in order to focus his efforts on strategy and corporate initiatives for the Company.

TRU Co-Founder & CEO Joel Freudman commented, "We are thrilled that Stephen has agreed to bring his extensive wealth of experience to TRU as our new President. With a background in the resource sector and capital markets, and marketing and communication expertise, he is the ideal fit for TRU in our growth and development stage. Furthermore, Stephen has a solid track record in developing strategies and creating value in companies, and I look forward to working closely with him as we continue to unlock value for TRU shareholders.''

Stephen Lautens, President of TRU, added: "I look forward to the opportunity to bring my experience, contacts, and industry knowledge to TRU to assist in developing its Golden Rose Project. With a recently completed drill program and pending results, I believe this is an ideal time to build a more robust market awareness of TRU's district-scale gold project. Newfoundland has been described as experiencing a 'modern-day gold rush' and communicating to the market TRU's ideal position in the heart of the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt will be my top priority."

The Company is also pleased to report continued support from Insiders as CEO Mr. Freudman, and Corporate Secretary Jo-Anne Archibald purchased shares of TRU on Friday, January 21, 2022.

About TRU Precious Metals Corp.

TRU is drilling for gold in the highly prospective Central Newfoundland Gold Belt and has an option with TSX-listed Altius Minerals to purchase 100% of the Golden Rose Project. Golden Rose is a regional-scale 236 sq km land package, including 45 km of strike length along the deposit-bearing Cape Ray -Valentine Lake Shear Zone directly between Marathon Gold's Valentine Gold Project and Matador Mining's Cape Ray Gold Project. TRU's common shares trade on the TSX Venture under the symbol "TRU", on the OTCQB Venture under the symbol "TRUIF", and on the Frankfurt exchange under the symbol "706".

TRU is a portfolio company of Resurgent Capital Corp. ("Resurgent"), a merchant bank providing venture capital markets advisory services and proprietary financing. Resurgent works with promising public and pre-public micro-capitalization companies listing on Canadian stock exchanges. For more information on Resurgent and its portfolio companies, please visit Resurgent's website at https://www.resurgentcapital.ca/ or follow Resurgent on LinkedIn at https://ca.linkedin.com/company/resurgent-capital-corp.

Acknowledgement

TRU would like to thank the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador for financial support of the Twilite Gold Project through the Junior Exploration Assistance Program. TRU was approved for funding for a portion of its 2021 exploration activities at the Twilite Gold Project.

