NEO Exchange Expands Reach in Mining Sector With Public Listing of Canadian Manganese

Canadian mining company focused on critical battery metal for the green economy

NEO is excited to announce the public listing of Canadian Manganese Company Inc. ("Canadian Manganese" or the "Company") on the NEO Exchange. A Canadian mineral development company, Canadian Manganese begins trading today under the symbol CDMN.

Canadian Manganese is focused on the environmentally-conscious development of its wholly-owned Woodstock Project, a manganese carbonate ore deposit strategically located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company seeks to become the primary North American supplier of high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate, a critical component of rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in the production of electric vehicles.

"We are excited to be a part of the growing list of critical mineral companies choosing to list on NEO, a stock exchange that is quickly becoming the recognized leader in facilitating access to capital for Canada's innovation economy," stated Matthew Allas, President and CEO of Canadian Manganese. "Our choice to list with NEO provides us with access to an exchange focused on providing an equitable marketplace to all investors, which we believe will increase investor confidence, facilitate greater liquidity, and maximize the profile of Canadian Manganese."

Investors can trade shares of CDMN through their usual investment channels, including discount brokerage platforms and full-service dealers.

"Today, Canadian Manganese becomes the fifth mining company to list on the NEO Exchange, and our second mining listing in less than a week," commented Jos Schmitt, President and CEO of NEO. "As Canada's stock exchange for the innovation economy, we are honoured to welcome Matthew and the highly qualified team at Canadian Manganese to the NEO family. The work they are doing is critical to the green economy of tomorrow, and as such, they are well-positioned for success in the years ahead. Our commitment to providing enhanced liquidity, greater exposure to the investor community, and a solutions-oriented approach to service is unwavering."

The NEO Exchange is home to over 200 unique listings, including some of the most innovative Canadian and international growth companies, and ETFs from Canada's largest ETF issuers. NEO consistently facilitates close to 15% of all Canadian trading volume. Click here for a complete view of all NEO-listed securities.

About the NEO Exchange

The NEO Exchange is Canada's Tier 1 stock exchange for the innovation economy, bringing together investors and capital raisers within a fair, liquid, efficient, and service-oriented environment. Fully operational since June 2015, NEO puts investors first and provides access to trading across all Canadian-listed securities on a level playing field. NEO lists companies and investment products seeking an internationally recognized stock exchange that enables investor trust, quality liquidity, and broad awareness including unfettered access to market data.

Connect with NEO: Website | LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram | Facebook

About Canadian Manganese

Canadian Manganese is a battery metals company whose principal focus is advancing the development and commercialization of its wholly-owned Woodstock Project, a manganese carbonate ore deposit strategically located in New Brunswick, Canada. The Company's mission is to become the global ESG leader and a primary North American based supplier of high purity manganese products to the lithium-ion battery industry, particularly the electric vehicle market.

Connect with Canadian Manganese: Website

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220131005082/en/

Contact

NEO Media:

Aimee Morita

media@neostockexchange.com