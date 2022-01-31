Cassiar Gold Appoints Vernon Shein as Vice President of Exploration

Calgary, January 31, 2022 - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC) (OTCQX: CGLCF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Vernon Shein as its new Vice President of Exploration, effective February 2, 2022. A mining industry veteran with 39 years of exploration industry experience, Mr. Shein spent the last 18 years as Exploration Manager for Bema Gold Corp. and its successor company B2Gold, specializing in advancing exploration programs through Preliminary Economic Assessment, Feasibility Study and into production. Kaesy Gladwin will be retiring to pursue opportunities outside of the mining industry and will stay on as senior technical consultant to ensure a smooth transition and continuity of geological knowledge and insight.

Mr. Shein holds a B.Sc., Specialization Geology, from Concordia University and has conducted exploration programs on gold and base metals projects located throughout Canada, South America, Russia and the Asia Pacific. While serving as Exploration Manager at B2Gold, projects that he has managed from exploration through to production include the Kupol Mine in Russia, the Jabali Mine in Nicaragua and the Montana open pit at the Masbate Mine in the Philippines. At the Kupol Mine, Mr. Shein oversaw the drilling and modeling of the deposit through Pre-Economic Assessment in 2004 and Final Feasibility in 2005. Mr. Shein also developed the Jabali Mine from an untested, previously mined prospect to a mineable reserve/resource in two years with mining commencing in 2013. In recent years, Mr. Shein oversaw exploration activities at the Masbate Mine which developed new reserves at the Montana and Pajo deposits. He also oversaw exploration at the Aurion/B2GOLD joint venture in Central Lapland, Finland, resulting in the discovery of the western extension of Rupert's Ikkari deposit.

"On behalf of the board and team at Cassiar Gold, I would like to extend our gratitude to Kaesy for his passion and dedication in carrying out two highly successful exploration programs over the past two years that have set us on a solid path for growth," stated Marco Roque, President and CEO of Cassiar Gold. "We are thrilled to welcome Vern to the team as we look to embark on the most aggressive and ambitious exploration programs ever at our flagship Cassiar Gold property. Over the past 18 years, Vern has successfully overseen drill programs that have established combined resources/reserves of over 7.6 million ounces of gold, of which 4.8 million ounces are currently in production. His tremendous wealth of exploration experience and strong leadership style will be instrumental as we look to significantly grow resources and make new discoveries at both our Cassiar North and Cassiar South project areas."

Mr. Shein stated: "After reviewing the available data and meeting with the Company's technical advisors and team, I believe that the Cassiar Gold property has all the ingredients to become a world-class gold mining camp - a large land package with regional-scale structures, classic orogenic gold veins seen in the world's largest gold producing regions and a variety of mineralization styles. I look forward to joining the dedicated management team to define the significant discovery and upside potential at the property."

About Cassiar Gold Corp.

Cassiar Gold Corp. is a Canadian gold exploration company holding a 100% interest in its flagship Cassiar Gold Property located in British Columbia, Canada. The Cassiar Gold property spans 590 km2 and consists of two main project areas: Cassiar North, which hosts a NI 43-101-compliant inferred resource estimate of 1Moz at 1.43 g/t Au (cutoff grade of 0.7 g/t) known as the as the Taurus Deposit (see National Instrument 43-101 Technical report on the Cassiar Gold property, amended Nov. 12, 2019, by S. Zelligan, posted to SEDAR); and Cassiar South which hosts numerous gold showings, historical workings, and exploration prospects over a >15 km long and up to 10 km wide trend. Historical underground mines in the Cassiar South area have yielded over 300,000 oz of Au at grades of between 10 and 25 g/t Au (BC Minfile), underscoring the high potential for further discovery and expansion of bonanza-grade orogenic gold veins.

The Cassiar Gold Property is highly accessible by road and has a fully permitted 300 tpd mill and tailings facility, which could provide the potential for near-term production if new and expanded high-grade resources are defined in the areas of active mining leases that cover some of the most prospective parts of the South Cassiar area.

Cassiar Gold acknowledges, respects, and supports the rights of Traditional First Nations in the lands and communities where we operate.

