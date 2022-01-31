American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert Invited to Speak at Bloomberg New Energy Finance Summit

Reno, Jan. 31, 2022 - American Battery Technology Company (ABTC) (OTCQB:ABML), an American critical minerals and lithium-ion battery recycling company, will participate in the Bloomberg New Energy Finance (BNEF) Summit in San Francisco beginning today, Monday, January 31, 2022 and ending Tuesday, February 1, 2022.

ABTC CEO Ryan Melsert has accepted an invitation to participate on the expert panel titled "Scaling up the Battery Supply Chain'' taking place today, Monday, January 31, with industry leaders including Schlumberger New Energy's Executive Vice President, Ashok Belani, Li-Cycle's President, CEO and Co-Founder Ajay Kochhar, and Talon Metals' Chief External Affairs Officer and Head of Climate Strategy Todd Malan. Moderated by BloombergNEF's Head of Global Analysis, Albert Cheung, the panel will discuss perspectives on the growing demand for lithium-ion batteries and the imminent need to scale and mature a supply chain sustainably.

"I am looking forward to participating in the San Francisco BNEF Summit alongside respected industry peers," commented American Battery Technology Company CEO Ryan Melsert. "There is a large void in the upstream section of the domestic battery supply chain. While there are large amounts of battery cell and electric vehicle manufacturing capacity already under construction, there is a significant shortage in the amount of domestic battery materials manufacturing and refining capacity to supply the feed materials to these facilities. Collectively drawing attention to and developing solutions for challenges that exist in the current domestic battery supply chain are necessary to develop the materials needed to support a sustainable transition to vehicle electrification."

Since 2008, the BNEF Summit has been convening leaders in energy, industry, transport, technology, finance, and government with the goal of generating ideas, delivering insight, and making the connections that help them formulate successful strategies, capitalize on technological change and shape a cleaner, more competitive future.

For more information about this private event, visit: BNEF Summit 2022.

For more information, please visit: www.americanbatterytechnology.com.

About Ryan Melsert

Ryan Melsert brings twenty years of multidisciplinary expertise to his positions as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of the Company. Melsert previously served as R&D Manager for Tesla's Gigafactory Battery Materials Processing group. He founded and led a cross-functional team of mechanical and chemical engineers who implemented first principles design to develop novel first-of-kind systems for the extraction, purification, and synthesis of precursor and active battery materials. This development scope included the fundamental conceptual design, rigorous thermodynamic and process modeling, design and fabrication of bench-scale prototypes, construction and operation of integrated pilot systems, and implementation of commercial scale systems for the processing of battery materials. Other roles include R&D Manager (Advanced Energy & Transportation Technologies) for Southern Research and Energy Systems Consultant for the Advanced Technology Development Center in Atlanta Georgia. He has a variety of publications and patents in his name, and in previous positions has won several Department of Energy grants and innovation competitions.

About American Battery Technology Company

American Battery Technology Company is uniquely positioned to supply low-cost, low-environmental impact, and domestically sourced battery metals through its three divisions: lithium-ion battery recycling, primary battery metal extraction technologies, and primary resources development.

American Battery Technology Company has built a clean technology platform that is used to provide a key source of domestically manufactured critical and strategic battery metals to help meet the near insatiable demand from the electric vehicle, electrical grid storage, and consumer electronics industries. This ESG-principled platform works to create a closed-loop circular economy for battery metals that champions ethical and environmentally sustainable sourcing of critical and strategic materials.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking statements." Although the American Battery Technology Company's (the "Company) management believes that such forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee that such expectations are, or will be, correct. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, which could cause the Company's future results to differ materially from those anticipated. Potential risks and uncertainties include, among others, interpretations or reinterpretations of geologic information, unfavorable exploration results, inability to obtain permits required for future exploration, development or production, general economic conditions and conditions affecting the industries in which the Company operates; the uncertainty of regulatory requirements and approvals; fluctuating mineral and commodity prices, final investment approval and the ability to obtain necessary financing on acceptable terms or at all. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2021. The Company assumes no obligation to update any of the information contained or referenced in this press release.

###

American Battery Technology Company

Media Contact:

Tiffiany Moehring

tmoehring@batterymetals.com

720-254-1556

Tiffiany Moehring American Battery Technology Company 720-254-1556 tmoehring@batterymetals.com