Quebec Silica and INRS Collaborate to Advance the Charlevoix Silica Project

Lachute, Québec--(Newsfile Corp. - January 31, 2022) - Québec Silica Resources Corp. (CSE: QTZ) ("Québec Silica" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Québec Silica and the Institut national de recherche scientifique (INRS) have set up a research collaboration project focused on the electrochemical performance of the high-grade silica deposit of the Company's wholly-owned Charlevoix Silica Project. The goal of this partnership will be to evaluate the potential of using silica deposits in applications such as advanced battery technology and assess the environmental impacts of the proposed project.

Professor Marc Richer-Laflèche, PhD., who is also Scientific Head of the Applied Geoscience Laboratory at the INRS Eau Terre Environment Research Centre, will lead the research effort, consisting of:

High-resolution drone survey to produce a digital terrain model and orthorectified color imagery. This data will be used for steps in the process such as defining the quartzite formation, environmental assessments, quarry design, and is required as part of the request for a mining lease; Petrophysical study of the quartzite and surrounding host rock to determine optimal geophysical exploration tools; Granulochemical and mineralogical studies of the quartzite to determine the industrial potential of the quartzite; Geometallurgical tests with the aim to optimize the silica purification process; Collection of meteorological data to monitor precipitation and environmental considerations; Installation of wildlife cameras to monitor animal activity within the project footprint.

Professor Richer-Laflèche's research focuses on geophysical and geochemical studies and covers various applications from mining geophysics to marine geoscience and even archaeology. The team at the Applied Geoscience Laboratory conducts geophysical studies for mineral, oil and gas exploration, geotechnics, and archaeology. The research facility has the required equipment and expertise for geoelectrical tomography, electromagnetic induction, gravity, radiometric, aquatic, magnetrometry, audiomagetotelluric surveys, and field logistics.

The Québec Silica team has engaged Eko Exploration Techniques (EkoXplor) to assist with the research, exploration, and assessment efforts. EkoXplor has been engaged to assist in planning, permitting, and to execute the next phases of assessment and exploration. EkoXplor provides an environmentally friendly approach to mineral exploration and development, the founder, Gary Allan, has over 20 years of experience in the industry.

"We are happy with the team we have assembled. They are highly regarded individuals with an amazing depth of knowledge on the subject matter. They also have an extensive network within the community. Having them on board further supports our vision of developing our resources properly and sustainably and providing ingredients necessary for a greener economy," stated Raymond Wladichuk, CEO.

Québec Operations Facility

In addition, QTZ has now located its operations in Lachute, Québec, approximately 45 minutes from Montréal. The recently acquired facility will provide the Company with separate office and workshop areas from which to conduct the development of the Charlevoix Silica project.

Stock Options Granted

Quebec Silica also announces the granting of 1,100,000 incentive stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consults of the company at an exercise price of $0.075. The Options can be exercised for a period of two years from the date of grant and are subject to the policies of the CSE.

