Secova Announces Completion of the Montauban Processing Plant Design

January 31, 2022 - Vancouver, B.C. - Secova Metals Corp. (The "Company" or "Secova") (CSE:SEK) (CNSX:SEK.CN) (OTC:SEKZF) (FSE:N4UP) is pleased to announce that Alphard Engineering, based out of Montreal, Quebec, has completed the engineering design for the Montauban gold and silver processing plant (the "Plant"). The Plant is designed to extract gold and silver from the toxic tailings accumulated at the Montauban mine site from 1919 to 1989, remove the toxins and allow the Company to return the site to its natural state.

This is a significant milestone for the Company as the Company can focus on the acquisition of the required equipment and construction of the processing circuit.

Figure 1: 3D Model of the Montauban Gold and Silver Processing Plant



To view the complete model, simply click on the link: 3D Model. For a limited time, Secova will provide access to the 3D model that will allow viewers to manipulate the model so as to view from all sides and detail the specific components of the gold and silver processing circuit.

About the Company

Secova Metals Corp. is a Canadian environmentally aware resource exploration and processing company. Management has demonstrated expertise in advancing gold exploration projects into acquisition targets, most notably in the province of Quebec. Secova's principal restoration and recovery project is the Montauban property situated in Quebec, just 80 kilometers west of Quebec City. The Company is proposing to commence processing operations in 2022. In addition, the Company's main exploration focus is its 100% ownership of the Eagle River project, which is adjacent to and on-trend to several gold projects in the Windfall Lake district of Urban Barry in Quebec. Secova will use its expertise in early-stage exploration to create shareholder value by attempting to prove out and process the resource in these assets.

