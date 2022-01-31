Silver Bullet Mines Corp. Virtually Opens the Market

TORONTO, Jan. 31, 2022 - John Carter, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Silver Bullet Mines Corp. ("Silver Bullet" or the "Company") (TSXV: SBMI) and his team joined Robert Peterman, Vice President, Global Business Development, Toronto Stock Exchange, to celebrate the Company's new listing and open the market.
Silver Bullet Mines is an overnight sensation, ten years in the making. The company is on track to put the Buckeye Silver Mine back into pilot production this quarter. The Buckeye and four other past silver producers are on the Company's massive Black Diamond property outside Globe, Arizona. Silver Bullet Mines also owns the past producing Washington Mine in Idaho, from which a blended bulk sample yielded an average of almost 2,000 grams of silver per ton.
Date: Monday January 31, 2022
Time: 9:00am - 9:30am
Place: Virtually Broadcast
