Arizona Silver Commences Core Drilling at the Philadelphia Gold Project, Arizona

Vancouver, January 31, 2022 - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (OTC:AZASF) announces that core drilling has started on the Philadelphia gold project, Mohave County, Arizona. The objective is to further demonstrate the continuity and extent of both high grade and stockwork gold targets on the property.

The drilling contract provides for a minimum of 3,000 metres (10,000 feet) of core drilling 12 hours/day, on a 20-day on, 10-day off schedule. This press release deals with the first 6 holes of the program.

North Perry - Shark Fin Target Area

The map below is an overview of the property with the North Perry - Shark Fin Target shown. This is a priority target as previous drilling has demonstrated the presence of both a highgrade vein and stockwork mineralization. This drilling will demonstrate continuity to depth and strike continuity to the "Shark Fin" - a prominent cliff of quartz breccia mineralization.



Drilling will commence at the north end of the Perry patented claim where drill holes PRC21-81 thru PRC21-83 intersected high grades in a hanging wall vein up to 3.3 metres thick at 16.9 grams per tonne ("gpt") gold and 51.15 gpt silver. Stockwork mineralization up to 47.3 metres thick at 1.63 gpt gold and 7.74 gpt silver was intersected between the vein and a footwall calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia.

Four core holes will be drilled on one section line, immediately down dip from previous reverse circulation drill holes to test:

The down-dip continuation of the high-grade vein Mineralization in the hanging wall (above) of the high-grade vein intersected further to the south, Stockwork mineralization footwall (below) to the high-grade vein, and Increasing gold content with depth in the calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia below previous gold-bearing intercepts.

The Shark Fin outcrops 50 metres north of the four holes described above on a patented claim named the Rising Fawn. The Shark Fin is interpreted to be the same footwall calcite-cemented quartz vein breccia as we will drill to the south. The feature will be tested by two angle holes collared from the first drill pad to the south.

https://arizonasilverexploration.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/12/Section-PC2-Minl_Lith-Layout-8DEc2021b.pdf

Once the drilling at the north end of the Perry claim is completed the drill rig will move some 300 metres to the south end of the Perry claim to test the down-dip and immediate strike extensions of mineralization in that area. The untested area between these two targets is referred to as the "GAP" where drill roads must first be established.

Greg Hahn, VP Exploration states "I am delighted to resume drilling on the property. This program is designed to demonstrate the real upside of the system, showing that we have continuity to depth and the potential to develop significant ounces. I expect some exciting results."

Proposed drill holes vary in length from 150 to 300 metres (500 to 1000 feet) with various angles of inclination. Drill core will be delivered to the ALS sample preparation facility in Tucson, Arizona for photographing, sawing, and sampling. We intend to deliver all available sample material to the lab after each 20 day drilling stretch. Results will be announced regularly to provide good news flow to investors.

Proposed drill sections and revised assay sections and summary interval sections for these drill sites have been posted to the web https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia/.

See Drill Photo's Link: https://arizonasilverexploration.com/philadelphia-slideshow/

Qualified Person

Gregory Hahn, VP-Exploration, and a Certified Professional Geologist (#7122) is a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 ("NI 43-101") and has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.

Arizona Silver is a young exploration company focused on exploring gold-silver properties in western Arizona and Nevada. The flagship asset is the Philadelphia property, but the company plans to continue to drill test the Ramsey Silver Mine property located a short distance east of Quartzsite, Arizona. The company has recently received a positive Record of Decision on its Notice of Intent to drill an initial twelve exploration holes on its recently acquired Silverton gold-silver property that hosts Carlin-type targets. Drilling there will be scheduled as time and equipment allow.

