Hot Chili Limited : Quarterly Report

20:00 Uhr  |  The Newswire

(NewsDirect)

Highlights

Hot Chili Completes CAD$33.8 Million Capital Raising and Share Consolidation

• Strong demand underpinned by several international and North American institutional investors, and some of Hot Chili's largest shareholders including Glencore

• Share consolidation complete and funds secured for 18 months of drilling and development studies to advance the Company's Costa Fuego copper-gold development project in Chile

Commencement of Trading on Canadian TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV:HCH)

• Completion of Initial Public Offering prospectus and commencement of TSXV trading on 4th January

• Appointment of experienced Canadian director Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell to the Board of Hot Chili

2021 Resource Drilling at Cortadera Complete

• Wide and shallow drill results expand open pit potential at Cortadera

o 156m grading 0.4% CuEq* (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from surface

o 80m grading 0.4% CuEq* (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from 10m depth

o 28m grading 0.7%CuEq* (0.7% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from surface

2022 Work Programme and Development Milestones On-Track

• Exploration drilling commenced across Productora Central porphyry target, first of several targets set for first drill testing in 2022

• Commercial negotiations advancing for Glencore Off-take (60% for first 8years) and Port Access-Service agreements

• Cortadera resource up-grade expected in Q1 2022 and Costa Fuego PFS expected in Q3 2022

SUMMARY OF OPERATIONAL ACTIVITIES

Cortadera Resource Growth Drilling

The Company's 2021 resource growth drilling programme at the Cortadera copper-gold discovery in Chile continued with three drill rigs completing a total of 33 drill holes for 7,437m during the quarter.

Drilling during the quarter focussed on expanding remaining open flanks on each of Cortadera's three porphyries and in-fill drill holes to upgrade the resource classification. Approximately 46,000m of additional drilling has been completed at Cortadera in 2021.

Highlights from Cortadera resource drilling during the quarter include:

• New drill results from Cortadera confirm growth of shallow resources at both Cuerpo 1 and 2. These include:

CRP0148 - 156m grading 0.4% CuEq* (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from surface, including 32m grading 0.6%CuEq* (0.5% copper (Cu), 0.2g/t gold (Au)) from 90m depth

CRP0183 - 80m grading 0.4% CuEq* (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from 10m depth including 12m grading 0.6%CuEq* (0.6% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from 44m depth

CRP0178 - 72m grading 0.4% CuEq* (0.4% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from surface including 28m grading 0.7%CuEq* (0.7% copper (Cu), 0.1g/t gold (Au)) from surface

• Expansion of the +0.4% CuEq mineralisation from surface at Cuerpo 2, and further expansion of the +0.3 CuEq* mineralisation extent across Cuerpo 1.

• Further assay results from Cortadera being compiled for release in advance of the Q1 2022 resource upgrade.

• Multiple resource development workstreams advancing across all resources comprising Costa Fuego

Cost Fuego Development PFS Advancing

The integrated Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) on the combined Costa Fuego copper-gold development is progressing well with significant advances on metallurgical testwork programmes, mine scheduling, project right-sizing, geotechnical studies and infrastructure access.

Highlights from the Costa Fuego PFS during the quarter include:

• Execution of a Letter of Intent with Puerto Las Losas SA (PLL) to negotiate a port access and port services agreement for PLL's facilities located at Huasco, approximately 50km west of Costa Fuego's proposed processing plant (announced mid-January 2022).

o Under the terms of the Letter of Intent, PLL will finance a study for port services using the existing Puerto Las Losas dock for the shipment of copper concentrates and other materials related to the future construction and operation of Costa Fuego.

o PLL have undertaken to present Hot Chili with a binding offer for port services, within the next 12 weeks or less.

• Completion of initial power supplier process - multiple power providers confirm highly competitive, long-term power price environment with indicative quotations.

• Metallurgical flowsheet optimisation, as well as sulphide and oxide metallurgical testwork programmes underway in Australia.

• Preliminary mine scheduling and mine optimisations (open pit and cave extraction) complete to test 15Mtpa and 20Mtpa sulphide concentrator scale options is complete.

• Re-commencement of Environmental Impact Assessment baseline studies across Costa Fuego with the appointment of leading Chilean environmental consultancy GAC.

• Commencement of Hot Chili's Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) framework, leveraging-off the company's strong involvement in local partnerships, social programmes and green credentials.

• Development study diamond drilling underway at Cortadera in mid-January to facilitate geotechnical and hydrology modelling.

Costa Fuego Exploration Drilling Commences

The Company has continued to advance its exploration strategy across its consolidated Costa Fuego landholding during the quarter.

In addition to regional soil sampling and mapping, the company commenced drilling activities across the first of several high impact growth targets, scheduled to be tested in 2022.

Highlights from Exploration across Costa Fuego during the quarter include:

• Exploration drilling commenced across the Productora central porphyry target, immediately adjacent to the Productora Mineral Resource - several large copper-gold targets scheduled for testing in 2022.

• Five deep RC holes complete at Productora Central, results pending.

• Approximately 889 soil samples were collected across the Cortadera regional area during the quarter.

• Systematic mapping and sampling undertaken across the gap zone between Cortadera and Santiago Z, as well as extensional work to the west of Santiago Z.

• Acquisition of advanced remote sensing datasets across the Costa Fuego region.

• Regulatory approval for drilling at Santiago Z received in early January, clearing scheduled to commence in February.

• Several regulatory applications submitted for drilling across new growth targets at Productora and Cortadera.

View looking SE across Productora - Drilling underway across a new, large 3D geochemical target identified immediately adjacent to the Productora resource.

Figure 1 Location of Productora and the Cortadera discovery in relation to the coastal range infrastructure of Hot Chili's combined Costa Fuego copper project, located 600km north of Santiago in Chile

Refer to ASX Announcement "Costa Fuego Becomes a Leading Global Copper Project" (12th October 2020) for JORC Table 1 information related to the Cortadera JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimate by Wood and the Productora re-stated JORC compliant Mineral Resource estimate by AMC Consultants.

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery) + (Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,550 USD/oz, Mo=12 USD/lb, and Ag=18 USD/oz. For Cortadera (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. For Productora (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=43% and Mo=42%. For Costa Fuego (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=51%, Mo=67% and Ag=23%.

** Reported on a 100% Basis - combining Cortadera and Productora Mineral Resources using a +0.25% CuEq reporting cut-off grade

Table 1 Significant Drill Results Reported in Q4 2021

Hole_ID

Coordinates

Azim

Dip

Hole Depth

Intersection

Interval

Copper

Gold

Silver

Molybdenum

Cu Eq

North

East

RL

From

To

(m)

(% Cu)

(g/t Au)

(ppm Ag)

(ppm Mo)

(% Cu Eq)

CRP0148

6813870

335545

993

84

-61

252

0

252

252

0.3

0.1

0.6

4

0.4

including

0

156

156

0.4

0.2

0.8

5

0.4

or including

90

122

32

0.5

0.2

0.9

2

0.6

CRP0149

6813791

335636

1009

10

-58

266

112

204

92

0.3

0.1

0.4

3

0.3

CRP0151

6813865

335540

992

169

-75

162

0

124

124

0.2

0.1

0.5

15

0.3

CRP0152

6813938

335679

982

180

-60

162

10

158

148

0.2

0.1

0.5

10

0.2

CRP0153

6813959

335619

977

31

-60

102

36

86

50

0.3

0.1

0.5

18

0.3

CRP0154

6813959

335619

977

321

-60

168

8

114

106

0.2

0.1

0.4

17

0.2

CRP0158

6813926

335491

977

200

-60

150

4

66

62

0.4

0.1

0.6

11

0.4

including

26

44

18

0.6

0.2

1

3

0.7

CRP0176

334831

6814172

953

143

-71

252

0

114

114

0.3

0.1

0.6

47

0.3

including

0

24

24

0.6

0.1

1.2

8

0.6

CRP0177

334735

6814270

976

10

-60

294

14

34

20

0.3

0.1

0.5

34

0.3

CRP0178

334834

6814171

953

210

-70

312

0

72

72

0.4

0.1

0.8

46

0.4

including

0

28

28

0.7

0.1

1.5

17

0.7

CRP0183

334935

6814283

960

257

-74

234

10

90

80

0.4

0.1

0.8

8

0.4

including

44

56

12

0.6

0.1

1.1

12

0.6

and

192

214

22

0.3

0

0.7

28

0.3

CRP0184

334814

6814328

957

199

-75

150

0

80

80

0.2

0.1

0.3

3

0.2

and

124

150

26

0.4

0.1

1.2

2

0.4

Significant intercepts are calculated above a nominal cut-off grade of 0.2% Cu. Where appropriate, significant intersections may contain up to 30m down-hole distance of internal dilution (less than 0.2% Cu). Significant intersections are separated where internal dilution is greater than 30m down-hole distance. The selection of 0.2% Cu for significant intersection cut-off grade is aligned with marginal economic cut-off grade for bulk tonnage polymetallic copper deposits of similar grade in Chile and elsewhere in the world.

Down-hole significant intercept widths are estimated to be at or around true-widths of mineralisation

* Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,550 USD/oz, Mo=12 USD/lb, and Ag=18 USD/oz. Average Metallurgical Recoveries used were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%

Table 2 Details of all Drillholes Completed at Cortadera in Q4 2021

Quarter Drilled

Prospect

Hole_ID

North

East

RL

Depth

Azimuth

Dip

Results

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0141D

6813882

335901

999

963

227

-83

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0146D

6813367

336126

1066

1051

81

-79

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2

CRP0149D

6813791

335636

1009

637

10

-58

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0155D

6813620

336273

1028

1140

65

-76

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2

CRP0159D

6813916

335754

989

497

219

-73

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2

CRP0161D

6813726

335586

1006

708

21

-59

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0163

6813453

336344

1044

324

260

-75

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0164D

6813535

336309

1035

934

70

-72

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0165

6813807

335749

1000

181

198

-61

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0166

6813810

335751

1000

120

13

-60

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0167D

6813336

336528

1081

906

297

-78

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0168

6813805

335747

1000

156

276

-65

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0169

6813467

335839

1081

198

53

-67

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0170D

6813465

335840

1082

840

42

-65

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0171

6813772

335815

999

106

296

-85

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0172

6813712

335889

1008

176

19

-59

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0173

6813776

335822

1000

91

21

-60

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0174

6813705

335886

1008

134

201

-59

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2-3 Gap Zone

CRP0175

6813765

335818

1000

111

201

-60

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0176

6814172

334831

953

252

143

-71

Significant result

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0177

6814270

334735

976

294

10

-60

Significant result

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0178

6814171

334834

953

312

210

-70

Significant result

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0179D

6813528

336051

1033

646

226

-61

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0180D

6813470

336268

1058

727

215

-58

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0181

6814264

334729

976

200

268

-59

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0182

6814266

334740

976

312

201

-60

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0183

6814286

334929

961

234

257

-74

Significant result

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 1

CRP0184

6814325

334819

952

150

199

-75

Significant result

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2

CRP0185

6813877

335408

982

188

23

-74

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2

CRP0186

6814053

335610

991

100

169

-61

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 2

CRP0187

6813748

335464

1004

204

170

-65

NSR

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0188

6813475

336454

1045

204

347

-65

Pending

Q4 2021

Cuerpo 3

CRP0189

6813521

336552

1071

264

181

-80

Pending

Q4 2021

Productora Central

PRF001

6821677

323055

837

451

265

-70

Pending

Note 1: NSR - no significant intersection recorded

Figure 2. Plan view across the Cortadera discovery area displaying significant copper-gold DD intersections across Cuerpo 1, 2 and 3 tonalitic porphyry intrusive centres (represented by modelled copper envelopes, yellow- +0.1% Cu and magenta +0.4% Cu). Note the collar locations of HCH drilling (red) during the quarter

Figure 3. Plan view across Cuerpo 1 of the Cortadera discovery area displaying significant copper-gold DD intersections since the October 2020 resource estimate. The plan view displays the Mineral Resource extents (represented by modelled copper envelope, yellow- +0.1% Cu). Note the new significant results reported including CRP0183, CRP0176 and CRP0178. All new results are shown by cyan collars.

Figure 4 Plan view across Cuerpo 2 of the Cortadera discovery area displaying significant copper-gold DD intersections since the October 2020 resource estimate. The plan view displays the Mineral Resource extents (represented by modelled copper envelope, yellow- +0.1% Cu). Note the new significant results reported including CRP0158, and CRP0148. All new results are shown by cyan collars.

SUMMARY OF CORPORATE ACTIVITIES

CAD$33.8M Funding and Successful TSXV Canadian Dual Listing

During the fourth quarter, Hot Chili completed a successful CAD$33.8 million capital raising associated with its Initial Public Offering for dual listing on the Canadian TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV).

In addition, shareholders voted to consolidated the Company's existing capital structure on a fifty for one basis.

Key Corporate Highlights during the quarter included:

• Shareholders overwhelmingly approved to consolidate the Company's share structure on a fifty for one basis on 15th November

o The consolidation aligns Hot Chili's share price within a range of its Canadian peers including Filo Mining (TSX: FIL, Share Price: CAN$9.00, Mkt Cap: CAN$1.019B), Josemaria Resources (TSX: JOSMF, Share Price: CAN$0.911, Mkt Cap: CAN$346M), Oroco Resources (TSXV: OCO, Share Price: CAN$2.40, Mkt Cap: CAN$460.3M) and Solaris Resources (TSX: SLS, Share Price: CAN$13.13, Mkt Cap: CAN$1.42B) as of 12th October 2021.

• IA Capital Markets and Cormark Securities Inc. of Canada (co-lead underwriters) agreed to arrange CAD$33.8M placement (the "Offering" or "Placement") underpinned by several international and North American institutional investors, and some of Hot Chili's largest shareholders including Glencore.

• Funds for 18 months of drilling and development studies to advance the Company's Costa Fuego copper-gold development in Chile

• The Offering comprised new fully paid ordinary shares ("Shares") priced at CAD$1.55 per Share (14% discount to 15 day VWAP) as well as a half free-attaching warrant, exercisable at CAD$2.50 for every new Share successfully applied for with a term of two years ("Warrants").

• Final prospectus in support of the Company's application to list on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV) was filed on 21st December along with the issue of 21,567,286 Shares under the Offering, following receipt of CAD$33,429,293 in gross proceeds.

• Hot Chili was admitted to the TSXV with trading commencing on 4th January 2022 (TSXV:HCH).

• Appointment of Harbor Access LLC to provide investor relations consulting service to the Company and Independent Trading Group to provide market-making services in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and applicable legislation.

• Appointment of experienced mining and global capital markets professional, Dr Nicole Adshead-Bell, to the Board of Hot Chili.

Additional ASX Disclosure Information

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.2: There was no substantive mining production and development activities during the quarter.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.3 - Schedule of Mineral Tenements as at 31 December 2021

The schedule of Mineral Tenements and changes in interests is appended at the end of this activities report.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.4: Reporting under a use of funds statement in a Prospectus does not apply to the Company currently.

ASX Listing Rule 5.3.5: Payments to related parties of the Company and their associates during the quarter per Section 6.1 of the Appendix 5B totaled $5,732,545. This is comprised of Directors' salaries and fees of $161,770 and payments to Blue Spec Sondajes, a company controlled by Mr Murray Black, for rents of $6,025 and drilling services of $5,564,750.

ASX Waivers. The Company applied for and was granted a waiver for the issue of up to 167,090 shares to unrelated parties and up to 14,996 shares to related parties in consideration for the payment of interest of 8% per annum on Convertible Notes, payable quarterly through the issue of shares ("Interest Shares") over the 12 month period from the date of the Company's Annual General Meeting held 14 December 2021 in respect to the quarters ending on 31 December 2021, 31 March 2022 and the period to 20 June 2022. Interest Shares issued during the quarter:

Table 3 Details of Interest Shares Issued During Q4 2021

ITEM

Unrelated party interest shares

Related party interest shares

Total interest shares

Approved at AGM

167,090

14,996

182,086

Issued pursuant to the 31 December 2021 quarter interest payable

77,468

4,575

82,043

Remaining unissued as at 31 December 2021

89,622

10,421

100,043

Health, Safety, Environment and Quality

Hot Chili's sustainability framework ensures an emphasis on business processes that target long-term economic, environmental and social value. The Company is dedicated to continual monitoring and improvement of health, safety and the environmental systems.

Importantly, the Company has implemented COVID safety measures and procedures to ensure the safety of its staff, consultants and contractors during these challenging times. This has been critical in allowing for continuation of drilling and other field activities during the quarter.

The Company has refined these protocols and ensured adequate manning of each operational shift to maintain strong productivity at its operations, there is no greater importance than ensuring the safety of our people and their families.

No safety incidents were recorded this quarter. Field operations during the period including geological reconnaissance activities, RC and diamond drilling, field mapping and sampling exercises across the Cortadera, El Fuego and Productora landholdings. El Fuego field activities are run from the Cortadera operations centre and safety statistics are combined for reporting.

The Company's HSEQ quarterly performance is summarised below:

Table 4 HSEQ Quarter 4 2021 Performance and Statistics

Item

Productora

Cortadera

October - December2021

October - December2021

LTI events

0

0

NLTI events

0

0

Days lost

0

59

LTIFR index

0

0

ISR index

0

1809

IFR Index

0

0

Thousands of mh (1)

3.71

32.608

Incidents on materials and assets

0

0

Environmental incidents

0

0

Headcount (2)

12

76

Notes: HSEQ is the acronym for Health, Safety, Environment and Quality. LTIFR per million man hours. Safety performance is reported on a monthly basis to the National Mine Safety Authority on a standard E-100 form; (1) man-hours; (2) Average monthly headcount

Tenement Changes During the Quarter

Changes to the Company's tenement holdings during the quarter included:

1. Cortadera agreement: Ownership of all tenements in the Cortadera option agreement have been transferred 100% to Sociedad Minera Frontera SpA after payment of the final exercise price.

2. Purisima: Ownership of the Purisima tenement in the Purisma option agreement have been transferred 100% to Sociedad Minera Frontera SpA after payment of the final exercise price

3. 14 new mining exploration concessions petitions (pedimentos) have been submitted, have been granted and are soon to be exploration concessions (Solar 1 up to Solar 10, and Soledad 1 up to Soledad 4).

Table 5. Current Tenement (Patente) Holdings in Chile as at 31 December 2021

Cortadera Landholding

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area (ha)

Agreement Type & %

MAGDALENITA 1/20

100% Frontera SpA

100

ATACAMITA 1/82

100% Frontera SpA

82

AMALIA 942 A 1/6

100% Frontera SpA

53

PAULINA 10 B 1/16

100% Frontera SpA

136

PAULINA 11 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

249

PAULINA 12 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

294

PAULINA 13 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

264

PAULINA 14 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

265

PAULINA 15 B 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

200

PAULINA 22 A 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

300

PAULINA 24 1/24

100% Frontera SpA

183

PAULINA 25 A 1/19

100% Frontera SpA

156

PAULINA 26 A 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

294

PAULINA 27A 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

300

CORTADERA 1 1/200

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 2 1/200

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 41

100% Frontera SpA

1

CORTADERA 42

100% Frontera SpA

1

LAS CANAS 16

100% Frontera SpA

1

LAS CANAS 1/15

100% Frontera SpA

146

CORTADERA 1/40

100% Frontera SpA

374

LAS CANAS ESTE 2003 1/30

100% Frontera SpA

300

CORROTEO 1 1/260

100% Frontera SpA

260

CORROTEO 5 1/261

100% Frontera SpA

261

ROMERO 1 al 31

100% Frontera SpA

31

PURISIMA

20

100% Frontera SpA

Productora Landholding

License ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area (ha)

Agreement Type & %

FRAN 1, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

220

FRAN 2, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 3, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 4, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 5, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

100

FRAN 6, 1-26

80% SMEA SpA

130

FRAN 7, 1-37

80% SMEA SpA

176

FRAN 8, 1-30

80% SMEA SpA

120

FRAN 12, 1-40

80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 13, 1-40

80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 14, 1-40

80% SMEA SpA

200

FRAN 15, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

FRAN 18, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

273

FRAN 21, 1-46

80% SMEA SpA

226

ALGA 7A, 1-32

80% SMEA SpA

89

ALGA VI, 5-24

80% SMEA SpA

66

MONTOSA 1-4

80% SMEA SpA

35

CHICA

80% SMEA SpA

1

ESPERANZA 1-5

80% SMEA SpA

11

LEONA 2A 1-4

80% SMEA SpA

10

CARMEN I, 1-50

80% SMEA SpA

222

CARMEN II, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

274

ZAPA 1, 1-10

80% SMEA SpA

100

ZAPA 3, 1-23

80% SMEA SpA

92

ZAPA 5A, 1-16

80% SMEA SpA

80

ZAPA 7, 1-24

80% SMEA SpA

120

CABRITO, CABRITO 1-9

80% SMEA SpA

50

CUENCA A, 1-51

80% SMEA SpA

255

CUENCA B, 1-28

80% SMEA SpA

139

CUENCA C, 1-51

80% SMEA SpA

255

CUENCA D

80% SMEA SpA

3

CUENCA E

80% SMEA SpA

1

CHOAPA 1-10

80% SMEA SpA

50

ELQUI 1-14

80% SMEA SpA

61

LIMARÍ 1-15

80% SMEA SpA

66

LOA 1-6

80% SMEA SpA

30

MAIPO 1-10

80% SMEA SpA

50

TOLTÉN 1-14

80% SMEA SpA

70

CACHIYUYITO 1, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

100

CACHIYUYITO 2, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

CACHIYUYITO 3, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

LA PRODUCTORA 1-16

80% SMEA SpA

75

ORO INDIO 1A, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

82

AURO HUASCO I, 1-8

80% SMEA SpA

35

URANIO, 1-70

0%

0%

350

25 year Lease Agreement

JULI 9, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 10, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 11 1/60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 12 1/42

80% SMEA SpA

210

JULI 13 1/20

80% SMEA SpA

100

JULI 14 1/50

80% SMEA SpA

250

JULI 15 1/55

80% SMEA SpA

275

JULI 16, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 17, 1-20

80% SMEA SpA

100

JULI 19

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 20

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 21 1/60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 22

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 23 1/60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 24, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 25

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULI 27 1/30

80% SMEA SpA

150

JULI 27 B 1/10

80% SMEA SpA

50

JULI 28 1/60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 5

80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 6

80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 7

80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 8

80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 9

80% SMEA SpA

100

JULIETA 10 1/60

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 11

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 12

80% SMEA SpA

300

JULIETA 13, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

298

JULIETA 14, 1-60

80% SMEA SpA

269

JULIETA 15, 1-40

80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 16

80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 17

80% SMEA SpA

200

JULIETA 18, 1-40

80% SMEA SpA

200

ARENA 1 1-6

80% SMEA SpA

40

ARENA 2 1-17

80% SMEA SpA

113

ZAPA 1 - 6

80% SMEA SpA

6

El Fuego Landholding

Licence ID

HCH % Held

HCH % Earning

Area (ha)

Agreement Type & %

Santiago 21 al 36

90% Frontera SpA

76

90% (HCH) Option Agreement

USD 200,000 already paid.

USD 300,000 to pay by November 7th, 2022.

USD 6,700,000 by November 7th, 2023.

Santiago 37 al 43

90% Frontera SpA

26

Santiago A, 1 al 26

90% Frontera SpA

236

Santiago B, 1 al 20

90% Frontera SpA

200

Santiago C, 1 al 30

90% Frontera SpA

300

Santiago D, 1 al 30

90% Frontera SpA

300

Santiago E, 1 al 30

90% Frontera SpA

300

Prima Uno

90% Frontera SpA

1

Prima Dos

90% Frontera SpA

2

Santiago 15 al 19

90% Frontera SpA

25

San Antonio 1 al 5

90% Frontera SpA

25

Santiago 1 AL 14 Y 20

90% Frontera SpA

75

Mercedes 1 al 3

90% Frontera SpA

50

CORTADERA 1

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 2

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 3

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 4

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 5

100% Frontera SpA

200

CORTADERA 6

100% Frontera SpA

300

CORTADERA 7, 1-20

100% Frontera SpA

100

SAN ANTONIO 1

100% Frontera SpA

200

SAN ANTONIO 2

100% Frontera SpA

200

SAN ANTONIO 3

100% Frontera SpA

300

SAN ANTONIO 4

100% Frontera SpA

300

SAN ANTONIO 5

100% Frontera SpA

300

DORO 1

100% Frontera SpA

200

DORO 2

100% Frontera SpA

200

DORO 3

100% Frontera SpA

300

SANTIAGO Z

100% Frontera SpA

300

100% (HCH) Option Agreement

USD 600,000 by January 22nd, 2024.

NSR 1.5%

Porfiada I

100% Frontera SpA

300

Porfiada II

100% Frontera SpA

300

Porfiada III

100% Frontera SpA

300

Porfiada IV

100% Frontera SpA

300

Porfiada V

100% Frontera SpA

200

Porfiada VI

100% Frontera SpA

100

SAN JUAN SUR 1/5

90% Frontera SpA

10

90% (HCH) Option Agreement

USD 150,000 by June 1st, 2023.

USD 4,000,000 by June 1st, 2024.

SAN JUAN SUR 6/23

90% Frontera SpA

90

CHILIS 1

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 2

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 3

100% Frontera SpA

100

CHILIS 4

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 5

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 6

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 7

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 8

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 9

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 10

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 11

100% Frontera SpA

200

CHILIS 12

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 13

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 14

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 15

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 16

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 17

100% Frontera SpA

300

CHILIS 18

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 1

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 2

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 3

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 4

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 5

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 6

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 7

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 8

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 9

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLAR 10

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 1

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 2

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 3

100% Frontera SpA

300

SOLEDAD 4

100% Frontera SpA

300

?

Qualifying Statements

The Mineral Resource summary for the Costa Fuego Project is presented in the following tables.

Productora Mineral Resource Summary - reported by classification (open pit, using +0.25% CuEq cut-off grade), 28 October 2021

Reported at or above 0.25% CuEq*. Figures in the above table are rounded, reported to appropriate significant figures, and reported in accordance with CIM and NI 43-101. Metal rounded to nearest thousand, or if less, to the nearest hundred.

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the drill holes were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1% per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,550 USD/oz, Mo=12 USD/lb, and Ag=18 USD/oz. Average Metallurgical Recoveries used were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%

** Note: Silver (Ag) is only present within the Cortadera Mineral Resource estimate

Competent Person's Statement- Exploration Results

Exploration information in this Announcement is based upon work compiled by Mr Christian Easterday, the Managing Director and a full-time employee of Hot Chili Ltd. whom is a Member of the Australasian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Easterday has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity which he is undertaking to qualify as a 'Competent Person' as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (JORC Code). Mr Easterday consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on their information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person's Statement- Productora Mineral Resources

The information in this Announcement that relates to the Productora Project Mineral Resources, is based on information compiled by Mr N Ingvar Kirchner. Mr Kirchner is employed by AMC Consultants (AMC). AMC has been engaged on a fee for service basis to provide independent technical advice and final audit for the Productora Project Mineral Resource estimates. Mr Kirchner is a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy (AusIMM) and is a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists (AIG). Mr Kirchner has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the 'Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code 2012). Mr Kirchner consents to the inclusion in this report of the matters based on the source information in the form and context in which it appears.

Competent Person's Statement- Cortadera and Costa Fuego Mineral Resources

The information in this report that relates to Mineral Resources for the Cortadera and combined Costa Fuego Project is based on information compiled by Elizabeth Haren, a Competent Person who is a Member and Chartered Professional of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists. Elizabeth Haren is employed as an associate Principal Geologist of Wood, who was engaged by Hot Chili Ltd.. Elizabeth Haren has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 Edition of the "Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves". Elizabeth Haren consents to the inclusion in the report of the matters based on her information in the form and context in which it appears. For further information on the Costa Fuego Project, refer to the technical report titled "Resource Report for the Costa Fuego Technical Report", dated December 13, 2021, which is available for review under Hot Chili's profile at www.sedar.com.

Reporting of Copper Equivalent

Copper Equivalent (CuEq) reported for the resource were calculated using the following formula: CuEq% = ((Cu% × Cu price 1% per tonne × Cu_recovery)+(Mo ppm × Mo price per g/t × Mo_recovery)+(Au ppm × Au price per g/t × Au_recovery)+ (Ag ppm × Ag price per g/t × Ag_recovery)) / (Cu price 1 % per tonne). The Metal Prices applied in the calculation were: Cu=3.00 USD/lb, Au=1,550 USD/oz, Mo=12 USD/lb, and Ag=18 USD/oz. For Cortadera (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=56%, Mo=82%, and Ag=37%. For Productora (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=43% and Mo=42%. For Costa Fuego (Inferred + Indicated), the average Metallurgical Recoveries were: Cu=83%, Au=51%, Mo=67% and Ag=23%.

Appendix 5B
Mining exploration entity or oil and gas exploration entity quarterly cash flow report
Name of entity

Hot Chili Ltd.
ABN
 Quarter ended ("current quarter")

91 130 955 725

31 December 2021
Consolidated statement of cash flows

Current quarter

$A'000

Year to date ( 6 months)

$A'000
  1. 1.

Cash flows from operating activities

91

91

1.1

Receipts from customers

1.2

Payments for

(6,149)

(10,994)
  1. exploration & evaluation
  1. development

-

-
  1. production

-

-
  1. staff costs

(324)

(976)
  1. administration and corporate costs

(854)

(1,583)

1.3

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

1.4

Interest received

-

-

1.5

Interest and other costs of finance paid

-

-

1.6

Income taxes paid

-

-

1.7

Government grants and tax incentives

-

-

1.8

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

1.9

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities

(7,236)

(13,462)

2.
  1. Cash flows from investing activities

-

-

2.1
  1. Payments to acquire or for:
  1. entities
  1. tenements

(1,785)

(22,361)
  1. property, plant and equipment

(43)

(43)
  1. exploration & evaluation

-

-
  1. investments

-

-
  1. other non-current assets

-

-

2.2
  1. Proceeds from the disposal of:

-

-
  1. entities
  1. tenements

-

-
  1. property, plant and equipment

-

-
  1. investments

-

-
  1. other non-current assets

-

-

2.3

Cash flows from loans to other entities

-

-

2.4

Dividends received (see note 3)

-

-

2.5

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

2.6

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities

(1,828)

(22,404)

3.

Cash flows from financing activities

36,409

76,412

3.1

Proceeds from issues of equity securities (excluding convertible debt securities)

3.2

Proceeds from issue of convertible debt securities

-

-

3.3

Proceeds from exercise of options

285

467

3.4

Transaction costs related to issues of equity securities or convertible debt securities

(2,391)

(5,008)

3.5

Proceeds from borrowings

-

-

3.6

Repayment of borrowings (CMP option)

-

(2,179)

3.7

Transaction costs related to loans and borrowings

-

-

3.8

Dividends paid

-

-

3.9

Other (provide details if material)

-

-

3.10

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities

34,303

69,692

4.

Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents for the period

4.1

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

12,063

3,476

4.2

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9 above)

(7,236)

(13,462)

4.3

Net cash from / (used in) investing activities (item 2.6 above)

(1,828)

(22,404)

4.4

Net cash from / (used in) financing activities (item 3.10 above)

34,303

69,692

4.5

Effect of movement in exchange rates on cash held

(196)

(196)

4.6

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

37,106

37,106
  1. 5.
 Reconciliation of cash and cash equivalents
at the end of the quarter (as shown in the consolidated statement of cash flows) to the related items in the accounts

Current quarter

$A'000

Previous quarter

$A'000

5.1

Bank balances

37,018

11,974

5.2

Call deposits

88

89

5.3

Bank overdrafts

5.4

Other (provide details)

5.5

Cash and cash equivalents at end of quarter (should equal item 4.6 above)

37,106

12,063
  1. 6.
 Payments to related parties of the entity and their associates

Current quarter

$A'000

6.1

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 1

5,733

6.2

Aggregate amount of payments to related parties and their associates included in item 2

-

Note: if any amounts are shown in items 6.1 or 6.2, your quarterly activity report must include a description of, and an explanation for, such payments.
  1. 7.
 Financing facilities
Note: the term "facility' includes all forms of financing arrangements available to the entity.
Add notes as necessary for an understanding of the sources of finance available to the entity.

Total facility amount at quarter end

$A'000

Amount drawn at quarter end

$A'000

7.1

Loan facilities

-

-

7.2

Credit standby arrangements

-

-

7.3

Other (please specify)

-

-

7.4

Total financing facilities

-

-

7.5

Unused financing facilities available at quarter end

7.6

Include in the box below a description of each facility above, including the lender, interest rate, maturity date and whether it is secured or unsecured. If any additional financing facilities have been entered into or are proposed to be entered into after quarter end, include a note providing details of those facilities as well.
  1. 8.
 Estimated cash available for future operating activities

$A'000

8.1

Net cash from / (used in) operating activities (item 1.9)

(7,236)

8.2

(Payments for exploration & evaluation classified as investing activities) (item 2.1(d))

-

8.3

Total relevant outgoings (item 8.1 + item 8.2)

(7,236)

8.4

Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end (item 4.6)

37,106

8.5

Unused finance facilities available at quarter end (item 7.5)

-

8.6

Total available funding (item 8.4 + item 8.5)

37,106

8.7

Estimated quarters of funding available (item 8.6 divided by item 8.3)

5.13

Note: if the entity has reported positive relevant outgoings (ie a net cash inflow) in item 8.3, answer item 8.7 as "N/A". Otherwise, a figure for the estimated quarters of funding available must be included in item 8.7.

8.8

If item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, please provide answers to the following questions:

8.8.1 Does the entity expect that it will continue to have the current level of net operating cash flows for the time being and, if not, why not?

Answer: N/A

8.8.2 Has the entity taken any steps, or does it propose to take any steps, to raise further cash to fund its operations and, if so, what are those steps and how likely does it believe that they will be successful?

Answer: N/A

8.8.3 Does the entity expect to be able to continue its operations and to meet its business objectives and, if so, on what basis?

Answer: N/A

Note: where item 8.7 is less than 2 quarters, all of questions 8.8.1, 8.8.2 and 8.8.3 above must be answered.
Compliance statement

1. This statement has been prepared in accordance with accounting standards and policies which comply with Listing Rule 19.11A.

2. This statement gives a true and fair view of the matters disclosed.

Date: .................30 January 2022.........................................

Authorised by: ...........By the Board.....................................................

(Name of body or officer authorising release - see note 4)

Notes
  1. This quarterly cash flow report and the accompanying activity report provide a basis for informing the market about the entity's activities for the past quarter, how they have been financed and the effect this has had on its cash position. An entity that wishes to disclose additional information over and above the minimum required under the Listing Rules is encouraged to do so.
  2. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with Australian Accounting Standards, the definitions in, and provisions of, AASB 6: Exploration for and Evaluation of Mineral Resources and AASB 107: Statement of Cash Flows apply to this report. If this quarterly cash flow report has been prepared in accordance with other accounting standards agreed by ASX pursuant to Listing Rule 19.11A, the corresponding equivalent standards apply to this report.
  3. Dividends received may be classified either as cash flows from operating activities or cash flows from investing activities, depending on the accounting policy of the entity.
  4. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the board". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a committee of your board of directors, you can insert here: "By the [name of board committee - eg Audit and Risk Committee]". If it has been authorised for release to the market by a disclosure committee, you can insert here: "By the Disclosure Committee".
  5. If this report has been authorised for release to the market by your board of directors and you wish to hold yourself out as complying with recommendation 4.2 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council's Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations, the board should have received a declaration from its CEO and CFO that, in their opinion, the financial records of the entity have been properly maintained, that this report complies with the appropriate accounting standards and gives a true and fair view of the cash flows of the entity, and that their opinion has been formed on the basis of a sound system of risk management and internal control which is operating effectively.

About Hot Chili

Hot Chili Ltd. is a mineral exploration company with assets in Chile. The Company's flagship project, Costa Fuego, is the consolidation into a hub of the Cortadera porphyry copper-gold discovery and the Productora copper-gold deposit, set 14 km apart in an excellent location - low altitude, coastal range of Chile, infrastructure rich, low capital intensity.The Costa Fuego landholdings, contains an Indicated Resource of 391Mt grading 0.52% CuEq (copper equivalent), containing 1.7 Mt Cu, 1.5 Moz Au, 4.2 Moz Ag, and 37 kt Mo and an Inferred Resource of 334Mt grading 0.44% CuEq containing 1.2Mt Cu, 1.2 Moz Au, 5.6 Moz Ag and 27 kt Mo, at a cut-off grade of 0.25% CuEq.The Company is working to advance its Costa Fuego Project through a preliminary feasibility study (followed by a full FS and DTM), and test several high-priority exploration targets.

Certain statements contained in this news release, including information as to the future financial or operating performance of Hot Chili and its projects may include statements that are "forward?looking statements" which may include, amongst other things, statements regarding targets, estimates and assumptions in respect of mineral reserves and mineral resources and anticipated grades and recovery rates, production and prices, recovery costs and results, and capital expenditures and are or may be based on assumptions and estimates related to future technical, economic, market, political, social and other conditions.These forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by Hot Chili, are inherently subject to significant technical, business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results reflected in such forward?looking statements.

Hot Chili disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly or release any revisions to any forward?looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, circumstances or results or otherwise after the date of this news release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, other than as may be required by law. The words "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "indicate", "contemplate", "target", "plan", "intends", "continue", "budget", "estimate", "may", "will", "schedule" and similar expressions identify forward?looking statements.

All forward?looking statements made in this news release are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned that forward?looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward?looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Contact Details

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

+1 416-842-9003

Graham.Farrell@harboraccessllc.com

Investor Relations

Jonathan Paterson

+1 475-477-9401

Jonathan.Paterson@harboraccessllc.com

CEO

Christian Easterday

admin@hotchili.netau

Company Website

https://www.hotchili.net.au/investors/

Copyright (c) 2022 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.


