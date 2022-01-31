Discovery Harbour Grants Stock Options

Vancouver, January 31, 2022 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has allocated 1,625,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company that are exercisable at $0.05 per common share for a five year term.

The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is the drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

