Discovery Harbour Grants Stock Options

22:00 Uhr  |  Newsfile

Vancouver, January 31, 2022 - Discovery Harbour Resources Corp. (TSXV: DHR) (the "Company" or "Discovery Harbour") announces that it has allocated 1,625,000 stock options to directors, employees and consultants of the Company that are exercisable at $0.05 per common share for a five year term.

The stock options are subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Discovery Harbour

Discovery Harbour is focused on sourcing, exploring and developing mineral properties in mining-friendly jurisdictions. Its current primary focus is the drill program on Caldera, a low sulphidation epithermal gold project in Nevada. Additionally, Discovery Harbour has an agreement with Newcrest Mining Limited on its Fortuity 89 property in Nevada.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF Discovery Harbour Resources Corp.

"Mark Fields"

Mark Fields
President and Chief Executive Officer
T (604) 681-3170
info@discoveryharbour.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/112148


