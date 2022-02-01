Buenaventura Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Production Results and 2022 Production Guidance

Compañia de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. ("Buenaventura" or "the Company") (NYSE: BVN; Lima Stock Exchange: BUE.LM), Peru's largest publicly-traded precious metals mining company, today announced 4Q21 results for production and volume sold, as well as 2022 production guidance.

4Q21 Production per Metal and 2022 Guidance

(100% basis) 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 3Q21

(Actual) 4Q21

(Actual) FY21

(Actual) 2022

Guidance (1) (2) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 5,986 9,130 15,547 19,358 50,020 57k - 65k Tambomayo 15,347 17,964 17,837 18,406 69,554 45k - 50k La Zanja 3,908 4,447 5,967 8,289 22,611 37k - 45k Coimolache 26,133 30,378 29,597 24,468 110,575 75k - 80k El Brocal 3,067 4,317 5,360 5,123 17,868 10k - 13k Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,243,916 1,268,082 1,220,393 0 3,732,391 0 El Brocal 1,574,305 1,603,208 1,482,163 1,499,305 6,158,981 4.2M - 4.8M Tambomayo 284,677 432,638 509,836 588,138 1,815,288 1.8M - 2.4M Julcani 648,854 570,248 657,494 695,439 2,572,036 2.2M - 2.5M Lead (MT) El Brocal 2,140 2,812 2,754 2,389 10,096 7.0k - 10.0k Uchucchacua 1,292 1,715 1,830 0 4,836 0 Tambomayo 1,504 2,767 1,978 3,058 9,307 4.0k - 6.0k Zinc (MT) El Brocal 10,207 8,612 8,930 8,227 35,975 18.0k - 22.0k Uchucchacua 1,246 3,029 1,928 0 6,203 0 Tambomayo 1,821 3,671 3,397 4,247 13,135 5.0k - 7.0k Copper (MT) El Brocal 7,965 10,494 9,146 10,308 37,914 40.0k - 45.0k

1. 2022 outlook projections shown above are considered forward-looking statements and represent management's good faith estimates or expectations of future production results as of December 2021. 2. Please consider that this updated guidance could potentially be adversely impacted due to further effects related to COVID-19.

FY2021 and 2022 Guidance Comments

Tambomayo:



2021 gold and silver production was in line with Buenaventura's revised 2021 guidance announced in the third quarter 2021.



2021 lead and zinc production exceeded revised guidance.



2022 Guidance: the Company expects a year on year decrease in gold production due to mining of lower grade blocks, as per the planned Life-of-Mine sequence.

Orcopampa:



2021 gold production exceeded revised guidance.



2022 Guidance: gold production is expected to maintain a similar pace as 3Q and 4Q 2021, with mining primarily within the Ramal-4 vein system and consistent with Orcopampa's improved production results subsequent to mine development and preparation completed in the first half of 2021.

Coimolache:



2021 gold production was in line with revised guidance.



2022 Guidance: the Company expects decreased gold production in 2022 due to leach pad capacity limitations resulting from Covid-related permitting delays.

La Zanja:



2021 gold production slightly exceeded revised guidance.



2022 Guidance: expected increase in 2022 gold production as 2021 Pampa Verde open pit stripping progressed according to plan.

Julcani:



2021 silver production exceeded revised guidance.



2022 Guidance: 2022 silver production is expected to be in line with prior years.

Uchucchacua:



2021 silver, lead and zinc production was adversely impacted by the suspension of Uchucchacua operations since September.



2022 Guidance: No production is expected in 2022 as mine operations will be focused on drifting and on diamond drilling for exploration at Uchucchacua and project development surrounding Yumpag.

El Brocal:



Gold, lead and copper production were in line with revised guidance.



Silver production exceeded revised guidance.



Zinc production was slightly below revised guidance.



2022 Guidance: the El Brocal open pit mining sequence will begin transitioning from polymetallic to copper mining in 2022, resulting in an expected increase in copper production which will offset decreased zinc, lead, silver and gold production during the year.

4Q21 Payable Volume Sold (100% basis)

4Q21 Volume sold per Metal (100% basis) 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21 (Actual) 3Q21

(Actual) 4Q21

(Actual) FY21

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Orcopampa 5,698 9,618 15,646 19,106 50,068 Tambomayo 14,631 16,652 15,943 16,386 63,611 La Zanja 3,897 4,455 5,169 8,468 21,990 Coimolache 28,094 29,815 30,893 23,515 112,316 El Brocal 1,951 2,805 3,806 3,513 12,076 Silver (Oz.) Uchucchacua 1,029,816 1,226,055 1,107,282 95,215 3,458,368 El Brocal 1,244,168 1,325,553 1,235,143 1,212,618 5,017,482 Tambomayo 257,290 380,029 445,525 510,196 1,593,040 Julcani 614,164 547,606 606,737 659,178 2,427,685 Lead (MT) El Brocal 2,239 2,597 2,461 2,201 9,497 Uchucchacua 1,014 1,450 1,562 110 4,135 Tambomayo 1,440 2,575 1,813 2,848 8,675 Julcani 113 91 83 66 352 Zinc (MT) El Brocal 8,491 7,117 7,367 6,907 29,882 Uchucchacua 914 2,309 1,444 378 5,045 Tambomayo 1,401 3,049 2,304 3,440 10,195 Copper (MT) El Brocal 7,536 9,948 8,677 9,793 35,954 Realized Metal Prices* 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 3Q21

(Actual) 4Q21

(Actual) FY21

(Actual) Gold (Oz) 1,726 1,815 1,764 1,784 1,775 Silver (Oz) 26.98 27.06 23.94 21.54 25.09 Lead (MT) 2,129 2,192 2,412 2,429 2,291 Zinc (MT) 3,220 3,010 3,048 3,482 3,182 Copper (MT) 8,994 10,033 9,488 9,193 9,455 *Buenaventura consolidated figures.

Buenaventura will issue further 2022 guidance on the Company's Q4 2021 Earnings Results Press Release to be released on February 24, 2022.

Appendix

1. 4Q21 Production per Metal 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 3Q21

(Actual) 4Q21

(Actual) FY21

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Julcani 13 48 85 23 169 Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 1,043 1,781 4,716 7,274 14,814 La Zanja 27,042 20,519 24,011 32,961 104,534 Coimolache 200,993 166,327 159,072 121,076 647,468 Lead (MT) Julcani 146 123 114 95 478 2. 4Q21 Volume Sold per Metal 1Q21

(Actual) 2Q21

(Actual) 3Q21

(Actual) 4Q21

(Actual) FY21

(Actual) Gold (Oz.) Julcani 10 46 64 87 206 Silver (Oz.) Orcopampa 1,878 1,518 4,709 6,460 14,565 La Zanja 28,964 24,710 26,683 40,394 120,750 Coimolache 215,648 178,729 169,499 115,780 679,656 Lead (MT) Julcani 113 91 83 66 352

Company Description

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. is Peru's largest, publicly traded precious and base metals Company and a major holder of mining rights in Peru. The Company is engaged in the exploration, mining development, processing and trade of gold, silver and other base metals via wholly-owned mines and through its participation in joint venture projects. Buenaventura currently operates several mines in Peru (Orcopampa*, Uchucchacua*, Julcani*, Tambomayo*, El Brocal, La Zanja and Coimolache).

The Company owns 19.58% of Sociedad Minera Cerro Verde, an important Peruvian copper producer (a partnership with Freeport-McMorRan Inc. and Sumitomo Corporation).

For a printed version of the Company's 2019 Form 20-F, please contact the persons indicated above, or download a PDF format file from the Company's web site.

(*) Operations wholly owned by Buenaventura

Note on Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information (as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) that involve risks and uncertainties, including those concerning Cerro Verde's costs and expenses, results of exploration, the continued improving efficiency of operations, prevailing market prices of gold, silver, copper and other metals mined, the success of joint ventures, estimates of future explorations, development and production, subsidiaries' plans for capital expenditures, estimates of reserves and Peruvian political, economic, social and legal developments. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's view with respect to Cerro Verde's future financial performance. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors discussed elsewhere in this Press Release.

