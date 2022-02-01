Cantex Reports Results Of Annual General Meeting

KELOWNA, Jan. 31, 2022 - Cantex Mine Development Corp. (TSXV: CD) (the "Company") held its Annual General Meeting on January 28, 2022, where shareholders voted to appoint Davidson & Co LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditor of the Company until the close of the next annual general meeting, and to pass the resolution approving the new share option plan dated for reference December 29, 2021.

During the meeting a motion was made and passed amending the number of directors to be elected from four to five. Jason Granger was then nominated in addition to the four management nominees. There being no other nominees Charles Fipke, Vernon Frolick, Kathrine MacDonald, Chad Ulansky (management nominees) and Jason Granger were declared elected by acclamation to serve as directors of the Company until the next annual general meeting.

Mr. Granger has over 20 years of experience in capital markets, corporate finance and accounting in a range of sectors, including industrials and natural resources. He also sits on the board of Northern Uranium Corp (UNO.H: TSXV).

Signed,

Chad Ulansky

Chad Ulansky

President and CEO

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

SOURCE Cantex Mine Development Corp.