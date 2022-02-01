Manganese X Energy Achieves Metallurgical Milestones in Scalable and Cost-Effective Production of High-Grade Battery Material Critical for EV/Storage Energy Markets

Montreal, February 1, 2022 - Manganese X Energy Corp. (TSXV: MN) (FSE: 9SC) (OTCQB: MNXXF) ("Manganese X", "MN" or the "Company") is pleased to announce two major milestones achieved by Kemetco Research Inc. ("Kemetco"), thereby successfully completing its third and final processing metallurgical phase for the Battery Hill Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA").

The milestones are part of a leading edge purification process which is described in more detail below. These are pivotal to completing the Company's Battery Hill PEA, being undertaken by well recognized engineering and consulting firm Wood PLC, in the Company's mission to produce high grade manganese battery material for the EV and Storage Energy Markets.

In its first milestone, test work evaluated the final high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM) crystallization in which Kemetco developed a novel and innovative purification process. This new modified process was validated through repeated cycles of testing and eliminates one of two major purification steps potentially creating important economic advantages for the project.

Another milestone achieved was producing final crystal products with all contaminants below 100 ppm, calcium and magnesium, which is a crucial threshold level for battery grade HPMSM. Kemetco's report identified the critical control factors for producing the high purity product in a commercial process and laid out the next steps to advance the technology to a larger scale.

In Kemetco's testing, it is important to note that the HPMSM did not contain selenium, considered a toxic pollutant and yet utilised by the some of HPMSM producers worldwide in order to reduce their costs of production. Given selenium is a highly toxic element, its use negatively impacts the environment and is known to affect the quality of downstream products, particularly for high-end applications such as lithium-ion battery production.

Manganese X CEO Martin Kepman commented, "Manganese X is dedicated to achieving new environment-friendly and more efficient methodologies while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. Our company continues to upgrade the technology of our flowsheet as well as improve the economics. We appreciate the efforts of Kemetco for accomplishing these milestones leading up to our PEA."

Martin Kepman continues: "We are very optimistic heading into the final stages of our PEA. Given that the new lab-proven process is very favorable for scaling up, we may transition into a pilot project immediately following our PEA. The key will be to ensure cost effective production that will allow scalability. We are confident manganese will be a high demand commodity for battery chemistry going forward, as more and more manufacturers shift away from cobalt. Our Company is well positioned for supplying the North American supply chain given that Battery Hill is strategically located in New Brunswick, Canada close to the US border."

Kemetco Phase Three Metallurgical Highlights:

The successfully completion of the final processing metallurgical phase for the Battery Hill PEA has resulted in a novel and innovative purification process to produce high purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM).

Overall manganese recoveries as high as 80% were confirmed through locked-cycle mass balance calculations on the complete process flowsheet.

Sulphuric acid consumption has been reduced dramatically which will result in significant cost reductions as well as permitting and environmental benefits.

The innovative purification process has resulted in a reduction in costs and improvements to the environmental footprint.

Impurities were minimized to below 100 ppm, including that of calcium and magnesium, which is a crucial threshold level for battery grade HPMSM.

About Manganese X Energy Corp.

Manganese X's mission is to advance its Battery Hill project into production, with the intent of supplying value-added materials to the lithium-ion battery and other alternative energy industries. The Company is also striving to achieve new environment-friendly more efficient methodologies, while processing manganese at a lower competitive cost. The company is the only publicly traded manganese company in North America moving rapidly toward commercialization of a manganese deposit.

Subsidiary Disruptive Battery Corp.'s mission is to develop an HVAC (heating, ventilation and air conditioning) air purification delivery system for cleaner and healthier air, aiming to mitigate COVID-19 and other contaminants on surfaces and in the air. For more information visit the website at www.manganesexenergycorp.com

