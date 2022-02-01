Tocvan Ventures Corp. Releases Surface Exploration Results Identifying Undrilled High-Grade Au-Ag Target Zones

Calgary, Feb. 1, 2022 Tocvan Ventures Corp. (the "Company") (CSE:TOC) (CNSX:TOC.CN) (OTC:TCVNF) (FSE:TV3), is pleased to announce surface sample results from its Pilar Au-Ag Project in Sonora, Mexico. A surface exploration program was conducted in December following-up on target areas identified earlier in 2021. A total of 59 samples were collected with 21 samples returning values greater than 0.5 g/t Au (Table 1). Sampling defined several new target areas yet to be drilled. The Main Zone has been expanded with high-grade Au-Ag values (9.2 g/t Au and 279 g/t Ag) along the southeast extent hosted in a silicified quartz vein breccia. The 4-T Trend has been extended to the southeast 100-meters with high-grade Au-Ag values, highlighted by 6.6 g/t Au and 433 g/t Ag hosted in a strongly silicified fault. A new vein corridor identified by several artisanal workings and shafts over a 200-meter strike has returned high-grade silver values highlighted by 524 g/t Ag and 1.3 g/t Au hosted in a silicified quartz vein breccia. In addition, mineralization has been identified further to the south (300-meters) highlighted by 3.1 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag.

Surface Results Highlights

Main Zone Expansion

New alteration corridor identified adjacent to Main Zone, highlighted by: 9.2 g/t Au and 279 g/t Ag



4-T Trend extended over 100-meters to the southeast, highlighted by:

6.6 g/t Au and 433 g/t Ag

3.5 g/t Au and 645 g/t Ag

4.9 g/t Au and 32 g/t Ag

NEW Vein Target defined over 200-meter strike, highlighted by:

1.3 g/t Au and 524 g/t Ag

1.3 g/t Au and 94 g/t Ag

1.1 and 48 g/t Ag

South Zone reconnaissance sampling returned:

3.1 g/t Au and 27 g/t Ag

2.5 g/t Au and 2 g/t Ag

1.0 g/t Au and 29 g/t Ag

"The results from our recent surface exploration program have further confirmed the significant distribution of untested drill targets at Pilar.", commented CEO, Brodie Sutherland. "We have now defined a 1.2 km corridor of Au-Ag mineralization at Pilar, half of which has seen no drilling. We plan to test these target areas with systematic drilling during the Phase III drill program currently underway. 2022 will be an important year for the advancement of Pilar as we look to better understand the extent of the mineralized system. "



Click Image To View Full Size

Table 1. Select Surface Exploration Program Results.

Sample ID Prospect Sample Type Weight (kg) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) 7617 Main Zone Expansion GRAB 4.98 9.22 279 7591 4-T CHIP 3.89 6.57 433 7603 4-T CHIP 3.54 4.87 32 7620 4-T GRAB 4.15 3.54 645 7568 South GRAB 2.78 3.05 27 7577 South GRAB 4.12 2.46 2 7590 4-T CHIP 3.66 1.63 8 7563 NVZ CHIP 5.77 1.38 16 7586 NVZ GRAB 4.32 1.31 94 7564 NVZ GRAB 3.72 1.25 524 7561 NVZ GRAB 3.22 1.08 48 7621 NVZ GRAB 3.84 1.07 24 7571 South CHIP 3.23 1.04 29 7592 4-T CHIP 3.71 0.85 13 7584 NVZ CHIP 4.79 0.63 58 7593 4-T CHIP 6.43 0.61 4 7569 South GRAB 4.03 0.59 1 7578 South CHIP 4.65 0.54 14 7589 4-T CHIP 3.63 0.54 23 7594 4-T CHIP 5.00 0.52 24 7562 NVZ GRAB 2.98 0.50 25 7606 4-T CHIP 4.80 0.40 24 7572 South CHIP 3.98 0.38 1 7610 4-T CHIP 6.08 0.18 18 7619 4-T CHIP 5.08 0.16 54 7602 4-T CHIP 5.11 0.14 15 7600 4-T CHIP 5.56 0.11 10 7582 NVZ CHIP 5.12 0.09 1 7579 South CHIP 4.57 0.08 18 7611 4-T CHIP 3.86 0.08 11

4-T, notes the 4-Trench prospective trend. NVZ, notes the New Vein Target identified by sampling and mapping. Grab samples are selective in nature and may not be representative of broader mineralized zones. Chip samples are taken over 0.5-2m lengths.

About the Pilar Property

The Pilar Gold-Silver property is interpreted as a structurally controlled low-sulphidation epithermal project hosted in andesite rocks. Three zones of mineralization have been identified in the north-west part of the property from historic surface work and drilling and are referred to as the Main Zone, North Hill and 4-Trench. Structural features and zones of mineralization within the structures follow an overall NW-SE trend of mineralization. Over 22,700 m of drilling have been completed to date. Significant results are highlighted below:

2021 Phase II RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses): 39.7m @ 0.96 g/t Au, including 1.5m @ 14. g/t Au 47.7m @ 0.70 g/t Au including 3m @ 5.6 g/t Au and 22 g/t Ag 29m @ 0.71g/t Au 35.1m @ 0.66 g/t Au

2020 Phase I RC Drilling Highlights include (all lengths are drilled thicknesses 94.6m @ 1.6 g/t Au, including 9.2m @ 10.8 g/t Au and 38 g/t Ag; 41.2m @ 1.1 g/t Au, including 3.1m @ 6.0g/t Au and 12 g/t Ag ; 24.4m @ 2.5 g/t Au and 73 g/t Ag, including 1.5m @ 33.4 g/t Au and 1,090 g/t Ag

17,700m of Historic Core RC drilling. Highlights include: 61.0m @ 0.8 g/t Au 16.5m @ 53.5g/t Au and 53 g/t Ag 13.0m @ 9.6 g/t Au 9.0m @ 10.2 g/t Au and 46 g/t Ag



Soil and Rock sampling results from undrilled areas indicate mineralization extends towards the southeast from the Main Zone and 4-Trench Zone. Recent Surface exploration has defined three new target areas: Triple Vein Zone, SE Vein Zone and 4 Trench Extension.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

RC chips were shipped for sample preparation to ALS Limited in Hermosillo, Sonora, Mexico and for analysis at the ALS laboratory in North Vancouver. The ALS Hermosillo and North Vancouver facilities are ISO 9001 and ISO/IEC 17025 certified. Gold was analyzed using 50-gram nominal weight fire assay with atomic absorption spectroscopy finish. Over limits for gold (>10 g/t), were analyzed using fire assay with a gravimetric finish. Silver and other elements were analyzed using a four-acid digestion with an ICP finish. Over limit analyses for silver (>100 g/t) were re-assayed using an ore-grade four-acid digestion with ICP-AES finish. Control samples comprising certified reference samples and blank samples were systematically inserted into the sample stream and analyzed as part of the Company's robust quality assurance / quality control protocol.

About Tocvan Ventures Corp.

Tocvan is a well-structured exploration development company. Tocvan was created in order to take advantage of the prolonged downturn the junior mining exploration sector, by identifying and negotiating interest in opportunities where management feels they can build upon previous success. Tocvan has approximately 32 million shares outstanding and is earning 100% into two exciting opportunities in Sonora, Mexico: the Pilar Gold-Silver project and the El Picacho Gold-Silver project. Management feels both projects represent tremendous opportunity to create shareholder value.

Brodie A. Sutherland, P.Geo., CEO for Tocvan Ventures Corp. and a qualified person ("QP") as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" which may include, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding the use of proceeds from the Offering. Such forward-looking information is often, but not always, identified by the use of words and phrases such as "plans", "expects", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved.

These forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business. Management believes that these assumptions are reasonable. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, risks related to the speculative nature of the Company's business, the Company's formative stage of development and the Company's financial position. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information.

