Rugby Expands Exploration Coverage At El Zanjon Gold-silver Project, Argentina

Vancouver, Feb. 01, 2022 - Rugby Mining Ltd. ("Rugby" or the "Company") (TSX-V: RUG) is pleased to report that in February, geochemical sampling on its El Zanjon epithermal gold-silver project in the Deseado Massif of Patagonia will be expanded to cover new target structures. Elsewhere at the Salvadora silver-copper project in Chile, field work has resumed after a one week delay due to a weather-related road closure.



A recently extended ground magnetic survey at El Zanjon outlined multiple new northwest trending magnetic features (lows), several of which bisect a prominent circular magnetic high some 10 kilometres ("km") in diameter. The Company believes the magnetics show striking similarities to the Cerro Vanguardia vein system located 30 km northwest on the same structural corridor (Figure 1).

Figure 1 Interpreted Structural Model (after Scott and Sharpe, CODES Cerro Vanguardia report, 2002)

Mr. Glen van Kerkvoort, Chief Technical Officer commented, "The circular magnetic anomaly may represent a caldera or deeper intrusive (Figure 2), which is a similar model to the Cerro Moro and Cerro Vanguardia gold-silver systems. The linear northwest magnetic lows are analogous to magnetic features within those systems where hydrothermal fluids have altered the vein host rocks. Geochemical sampling will now be extended to cover these new features."

Mr. van Kerkvoort continued, "The opportunity for Rugby is the discovery of a complete mineral field, not just the odd vein within a field controlled by a number of explorers. The challenge we are meeting is the almost complete cover by a veneer of recent sedimentary cover. Our sampling is revealing gold and pathfinder element "leakage" through the cover rocks with such leakage coinciding with favourable structures (Figure 3). We have applied to the Provincial Government for a drilling permit on the project."

Figure 2 El Zanjon Ground Magnetics (RTP)

Previous low level geochemical sampling has delineated multiple gold and silver targets along well-defined structures identified by earlier magnetic surveying. Many of these potential vein structures have distinct bends or flexures where mineralising fluids may concentrate. In February, approximately 220 samples will be taken along new structures defined by the recently completed magnetic survey (Figure 3). In addition, the Company has submitted a government required drill permit application. Approval of that permit is anticipated in Q3-Q4.

Rugby is targeting major flexures within fault structures extending south from the Cerro Vanguardia mine to El Zanjon (Figure 1). Host rocks are the prospective Chon Aike formation which host the major high-grade gold-silver epithermal orebodies in Santa Cruz Province. The favorable host rocks are extensively gravel covered within this tenement package, and low-level geochemical techniques are utilized to see leakage from potential orebodies at depth. Samples were assayed for 61 elements using ultra-sensitive Ionic Leach by ALS (Vancouver). Gold values range from 0.02 to 2.3 ppb and silver values range from 0.9 to 70.3 ppb (Figure 3). An area of highly anomalous arsenic (max 1,195 ppb), molybdenum (max 1,420 ppb) and mercury (max 4.4 ppb) with coincident anomalous gold and silver assays was defined near the centre of the property. Sampling methodology and data analysis are described below*.

Figure 3 Low level silver soil geochemical sampling sites/values superimposed on magnetics (RTP)

Magnetic profiling has shown the depth to the underlying Chon Aike host rock. The profiles also show major steeply dipping structures (Figure 4).

Figure 4 Vertical magnetization vector inversion profile over a favorable northwest linear magnetic low.

Paul Joyce, Rugby's Chief Operating Officer, and a "qualified person" ("QP") within the definition of that term in National Instrument 43-101, Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has verified the technical information that forms the basis for this news release.

* Sampling Methodology

The soils were sampled following ALS laboratories sampling instructions.

All site locations were recorded as WGS84, UTM Easting and Northing coordinates Zone 19 using a hand-held Garmin eTrex? 20.

Samples were collected from 10 cm to 20 cm below the surface.

A 120 gram sample was collected and placed in a Ziplock plastic bag with the sample number permanently marked on the bag.

The bag was folded over to remove most of the air and sealed, then placed in another plastic bag again removing as much air prior to sealing.

Jewelry was removed and only plastic and wooden implements were used.

All samples were placed in plastic boxes and dispatched to ALS (Vancouver) for Ionic Leach analysis by ME-MS23™ method.

Laboratory duplicate samples were included in the analysis

Data Analysis

The geochemical data were imported into the project's database for geostatistical analysis, determination of correlation and geochemical mapping.

The dataset was filtered by soil type and grouped in Sand and Gravel (SG) or Tertiary (TR) to analyse them independently.

Geostatistics were calculated using Discover software for the sub-dataset Ag, As, Au, Cd, Cu, Fe, Hg, Mo, Pb and Sr.

The percentiles were then used to prepare accurate geochemical thematic maps with the objective of distinguishing anomalies.

