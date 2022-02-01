Quebec Precious Metals - Corporate Update

MONTREAL, February 1, 2022 - Quebec Precious Metals Corp. ("QPM" or the "Company") (TSXV:QPM)(OTCQB:CJCFF)(FSE:YXEP) announces that Jean-François Meilleur, President and Director, has stepped down from responsibilities with the Company, including as a director, effective as of the date hereof, to pursue other opportunities. This change is supported by the Board of directors and will further improve the Board's independence.
Normand Champigny, CEO of QPM, stated: "Jean-François has made an important contribution both in respect of the creation of the Company and its advancement since that time. We thank him for all he has done for QPM. We wish him the best of success in his future endeavours."
About Quebec Precious Metals Corporation
QPM is a gold explorer with a large land position in the highly prospective Eeyou Istchee James Bay territory, Quebec, near Newmont Corporation's Éléonore gold mine. QPM's flagship project is the Sakami project with significant grades and well-defined drill-ready targets. QPM's goal is to rapidly explore the Project and to advance to the mineral resource estimate stage.
