Aston Bay Retains Investor Relations Firm

TORONTO, February 1, 2022 - Aston Bay Holdings Ltd. (TSXV:BAY) (OTCQB:ATBHF) ("Aston Bay" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a consulting agreement with Target IR & Communications (the "Consultant" or "Target IR") to provide investor relations and communications services, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Target IR is a full-service investor relations firm that supports growing small- and mid-cap companies to build proactive, targeted and objective-focused IR strategies. Target IR will support the Company's efforts to increase their visibility in the investment community by identifying and engaging with potential investors, organizing presentations and meetings with interested parties, responding to incoming calls from shareholders and potential investors and providing general capital market advisory services. Target IR has no interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities, or any right or intent to acquire such an interest, other than as described herein.

Sofia Harquail, Investor Relations and Corporate Development for Aston Bay, is currently on maternity leave and we look forward to her return.

The Consultant will provide investor relations services to Aston Bay for an initial 6-month period, with the option to renew for an additional six-month period thereafter. Target IR will be paid $8,000 monthly and be granted stock options to purchase 350,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.06 per share for a period of two years.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for gold and base metal deposits in Virginia, USA, and Nunavut, Canada. The Company is led by CEO Thomas Ullrich with exploration in Virginia directed by the Company's advisor, Don Taylor, the 2018 Thayer Lindsley Award winner for his discovery of the Taylor Pb-Zn-Ag Deposit in Arizona.

The Company has the exclusive option to lease the mineral rights to over 10,000 acres of prospective private land located in central Virginia. These lands are located within a gold-copper-lead-zinc mineralized belt prospective for mesothermal gold deposits and Virginia Gold Pyrite belt deposits, as well as sedimentary exhalative (SEDEX), Broken Hill (BHT) and volcanogenic massive sulfide (VMS) type base metal deposits. Don Taylor, who led the predecessor company to Blue Ridge and assembled the dataset, has joined the Company's Advisory Board and will be directing the Company's exploration activities for the Blue Ridge Project. The Company is currently drilling the Mountain Base Metals Project in Virginia, exploring the Buckingham Gold Project, also in Virginia, and is in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands in the area.

The Company is also 100% owner of the property Storm Project, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit and has been optioned to American West Metals Limited.

The Company's public disclosure documents are available on www.sedar.com.

For more information contact:

Thomas Ullrich, Chief Executive Officer

thomas.ullrich@astonbayholdings.com

416-456-3516

Salisha Ilyas, Investor Relations

salisha@targetir.com

647-209-9200

