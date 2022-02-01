Minera IRL Announces 2021 Production Guidance Achieved

LIMA, Feb. 01, 2022 - Minera IRL Ltd. ("Minera", the "Company" or "we") (BVL:MIRL) (CSE:MIRL) is pleased to announce that the Corihuarmi Gold Mine ("Corihuarmi") produced a total of 24,917 ounces of gold during 2021, exceeding the production guidance of 22,500 ounces by 11%. This positive performance, together with increased gold prices during the year, resulted in annual sales of US $44 million setting a new sales record, the highest since 2012.



Commenting on the achievement, Diego Benavides, CEO of Minera IRL Ltd., said: "Once again, Corihuarmi has surpassed expectations, exceeding annual production guidance during a second year of uncertainties and challenges linked to the COVID-19 pandemic that continues to cause disruption within Peru and internationally. I want to emphasize that our production results come as a combination of the commitment of our people in the field and the initiation of a number of optimization programs that have brought a positive impact on our costs and operational performance.

These programs will continue in 2022 as part of our strategy to ensure the continuity of positive results at Corihuarmi, which provides the capacity required to operate our business and supports our efforts to secure a transaction that enables the development of Ollachea."

About Minera IRL Limited

Minera IRL Ltd. is the CSE and BVL listed holding company of Minera IRL S.A. and Compa??a Minera Kuri Kullu S.A., two precious metal mining companies engaged in mining exploration, development, and operations in Peru, with a primary focus on gold. Minera is led by an agile and experienced senior management team with extensive mining industry experience, particularly in South America. Minera operates the Corihuarmi Gold Mine located 5,000 meters above sea level in Central Peru while assessing opportunities to advance its Ollachea Gold Project located in the Department of Puno, Southern Peru.

