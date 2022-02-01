Bluejay Mining PLC Announces The Disko-Nuussuaq Opportunity - Project Podcast

LONDON, February 1, 2022 - Bluejay Mining plc, the AIM, (OTCQB:BLLYF)(LSE:JAY) FSE listed and OTCQB traded exploration and development company with projects in Greenland and Finland, is pleased to announce the publication of a Podcast recording with Bluejay's Chief Executive Officer, Mr Bo Møller Stensgaard.

The Podcast discusses the exciting and unique opportunity that the Disko-Nuussuaq Project ("Disko") represents, and addresses enquiries that the Company has received regarding the project. Mr Stensgaard also highlights the history of the project, the data collated, including the modern interpretation techniques, along with the scale, size and correlation to what is believed to be Disko's closest comparable.

The Podcast is available to listen on the following link https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gggOBrZQE6Q and can also be found on the Company's website at https://bluejaymining.com/projects/greenland/disco-nuussuaq/

The Podcast follows the recent Company news of the incorporation of Nikkeli Greenland A/S, the joint-venture partnership with KoBold Metals. A summary of this morning's release can be seen below.

· Greenland registered Nikkeli Greenland A/S created for the JV with necessary applications lodged for the Disko licence transfer

· Planning of 2022 field activities currently in their final stage

Bluejay and KoBold are currently finalising the 2022 work and field program which Bluejay will manage and execute on behalf of the JV. Bluejay anticipates updating the market of these activities in due course, with commencement expected in the latter part of Q2 2022.

Bluejay is listed on the London AIM market and Frankfurt Stock Exchange and its shares also trade on the OTCQB Market in the US. With multiple projects in Greenland and Finland, Bluejay has now secured three globally respected entities as partner, customer, and co-investor on three of its projects, giving the Company and its shareholders both portfolio and commodity diversification in high quality jurisdictions.

Bluejay has signed a definitive joint venture agreement with KoBold Metals to guide exploration for new deposits rich in the critical materials for electric vehicles (The Disko-Nuussauq Project). Principal investors in KoBold include Breakthrough Energy Ventures, a climate & technology fund, overseen by Bill Gates, and whose investors include Michael Bloomberg, Jeff Bezos, and Ray Dalio. Other investors in KoBold include Andreessen Horowitz, the premier Silicon Valley venture capital fund and Equinor, the Norwegian state-owned multinational energy company.

Bluejay's most advanced project is the Dundas Ilmenite Project in Greenland, which is fully permitted and being developed towards production in the near term, with preparatory activities scheduled to commence in 2022. The Dundas Ilmenite Project has been proven to be the highest-grade mineral sand ilmenite project globally, with a Mineral Resource reported in accordance with the JORC Code of 117Mt at 6.1% ilmenite and a maiden offshore Exploration Target of between 300Mt and 530Mt of ilmenite at an average expected grade range of 0.4 - 4.8% ilmenite in-situ. The Company has agreed a Master Distribution Agreement with a major Asian conglomerate for up-to 340ktpa of its anticipated 440ktpa annual output. The Company's strategy is focused on securing financing ahead of commencing commercial production at Dundas and has appointed a Global Investment Bank as the lead arranger. This strategy will create a company capable of self-funding exploration on its current and future projects.

Bluejay holds two additional projects in Greenland - the 692sq km Kangerluarsuk zinc-lead- silver project ('Kangerluarsuk'), where historical work has recovered grades of 41% zinc, 9.3% lead and 596 g/t silver and identified four large-scale drill ready targets; and the 2,025 sq km Thunderstone project which has the potential to host large-scale base metal and gold deposits. Bluejay also has a joint-venture agreement with a mining major at Enonkoski in Finland and has recently signed a binding agreement for a partial divestment in a fourth Finnish project.

