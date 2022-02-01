StrikePoint Appoints Marilyne Lacasse, P.Geo as Vice-President, Exploration

Vancouver, February 1, 2022 - StrikePoint Gold Inc. (TSXV: SKP) (OTCQB: STKXF) ("StrikePoint" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ms. Marilyne Lacasse, P.Geo has been appointed Vice-President, Exploration for the Company, effective today, February 1st, 2022.

"Marilyne Lacasse is a dynamic rising star in the mineral exploration industry, armed with a brilliant mind and a relentless work ethic. Marilyne has demonstrated an ability to lead and thrive in challenging technical environments. Her professionalism, attention to detail, enthusiasm and diverse geological experience in the Golden Triangle has armed StrikePoint Gold's discovery team with a competitive advantage. With guidance and mentorship from Lead Director Adrian Fleming and insights and strategy from Technical Advisor Robert McLeod, Ms. Lacasse specializes in the design and implementation of successful exploration programs, yielding discoveries safely and on budget." Stated CEO and Director, Shawn Khunkhun.

Marilyne Lacasse has over ten years of diverse experience working in mineral exploration, ranging from Project Management of feasibility-stage underground projects to grass-roots and project generation. Primarily working in northwest BC and southeast Alaska, she has diverse base and precious metals experience in multiple metallogenic belts and deposit types, including intrusive-related, porphyry, epithermal and orogenic vein types, Archean lode- gold and VMS systems. Most recently, Ms. Lacasse has consulted for multiple junior exploration companies with her Geological Management Firm, Outbounds Consulting, specializing in oversight of drilling programs and high-angle mountaineering geology following her passion for the outdoors and problem-solving skills in harsh mountain terrain. She progressed from field geologist to Project Manager with IDM Mining Ltd. at the Red Mountain Underground Gold Project in northwest BC. Ms. Lacasse has also worked with New Gold, Northern Superior Resources and Cabra consulting throughout her career. She obtained her BSc. in Geology from the University of Quebec at Montreal (UQAM) and is a Professional Geologist and Qualified Person under NI 43-101. She is also a technical advisor for Blackwolf Copper and Gold Ltd.

The Company is awarding Ms Lacasse 1,000,000 stock options exerciable at .20.

About StrikePoint Gold

StrikePoint Gold is a gold exploration company focused on building high-grade precious metals resources in Canada. The company controls two prospective exploration assets in BC's Golden Triangle: past-producing high-grade Porter Silver Project and the high-grade Willoughby gold-silver Project property adjacent to Red Mountain. The Company also owns a portfolio of gold properties in the Yukon.

